Uproar After Dozens of Indian Muslim Women 'Auctioned' on the 'Bulli Bai' App

Photos of more than a hundred Indian Muslim women went viral on a social media platform, GitHub, a software-sharing platform, where they were sourced without... 02.01.2022, Sputnik International

India's federal Information Technology (IT) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted on Saturday evening that the GitHub user behind the 'Bulli Bai' app, where Muslim women were being "auctioned" online, had been blocked and "further action" was being taken.On Saturday, a number of Indian Muslim women took to Twitter highlighting how their photos were being used on the 'Bulli Bai' app. The app was allegedly found auctioning photos of multiple Muslim women.After the news broke and started spreading quickly, a member of parliament from the Shiv Sena Party, Priyanka Chaturvedi, raised concern with the Mumbai police regarding the matter and demanded that the culprits be arrested as soon as possible.Ismat Ara, a journalist with the online platform The Wire, who is among one of the women named in the app, also filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police.This comes months after photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded to a similar app ‘Sulli deals’, where they were auctioned "for sale". "Sulli" is derogatory slang used by some Hindus to describe Muslim women.The app was first noticed by women who found their profiles - posted without their consent - promoted on social media, describing them as "deals of the day". Although police complaints have been filed, no arrests have been made in the case so far. The app was taken down following outrage on social media.

Hess That is India. All you need to do is walk around Delhi for few hours. You will witness a very dirty anti-Muslim cesspool. The Gulf states from Kuwait to UAE should start deporting the Indian cockroaches. Rapes and infanticides of women are part of India's sacred values. 0

