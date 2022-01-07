Registration was successful!
Central Peru Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake
Central Peru Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake
There have been no reports of damages or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor. 07.01.2022, Sputnik International
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a powerful quake struck about 51 km (32 miles) northeast of Lima, Peru on Friday. Initially, it was evaluated at 5.6 on the Richter scale, but later its magnitude was revised to 6.0.Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.
Central Peru Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake

10:52 GMT 07.01.2022 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 07.01.2022)
There have been no reports of damages or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a powerful quake struck about 51 km (32 miles) northeast of Lima, Peru on Friday. Initially, it was evaluated at 5.6 on the Richter scale, but later its magnitude was revised to 6.0.
Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.
