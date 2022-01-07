Central Peru Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a powerful quake struck about 51 km (32 miles) northeast of Lima, Peru on Friday. Initially, it was evaluated at 5.6 on the Richter scale, but later its magnitude was revised to 6.0.Peru is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to the movement of tectonic plates.
There have been no reports of damages or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami warning was issued following the tremor.
