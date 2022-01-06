Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/unsc-president-sends-note-by-kazakh-mission-to-un-about-situation-in-country-1092074892.html
Note by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
Note by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T20:48+0000
2022-01-06T20:53+0000
kazakhstan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092046765_0:0:3108:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_72e8a0493e2cc7bab361446db4d40b02.jpg
"The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note to the Council’s member states from the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the authorities to stabilize it," the source told Sputnik.The document stresses that any protests or demonstrations can not justify attacks and killings of law enforcement officers.
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/mayhem-in-kazakhstan-police-officers-beheaded-stores-looted-hospitals-surrounded---photo-video-1092064237.html
This may turn out to be similar to the Maidan coup organised by Victoria Nuland.
0
1
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092046765_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b80c67e2cf8a1cec572c6fcef77ad8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan

Note by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers

20:48 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 20:53 GMT 06.01.2022)
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVA view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the situation in the Central Asian country, a source at the United Nations told Sputnik.
"The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note to the Council’s member states from the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the authorities to stabilize it," the source told Sputnik.
The document stresses that any protests or demonstrations can not justify attacks and killings of law enforcement officers.
"Attacks against governmental buildings, airports, vital infrastructure and gun stores are indicative of the planned nature of the conspirators’ actions," the note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations said.
A burned car is seen in front of the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
Mayhem in Kazakhstan: Police Officers Beheaded, Stores Looted, Hospitals Surrounded - PHOTO, VIDEO
13:26 GMT
220010
Discuss
Popular comments
This may turn out to be similar to the Maidan coup organised by Victoria Nuland.
Milko Ansah-Johnson
6 January, 23:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:48 GMTBiden Administration Remains Committed to Close Guantanamo Bay, State Department Says
20:48 GMTNote by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers
20:41 GMTPerpetrators, Intent of Recent Attacks on US-Led Coalition Forces Unknown
20:35 GMTBiden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says
20:11 GMTUS Imposes Visa Restrictions on Eight Cuban Officials
20:08 GMTVideo: Renewed Shooting in Central Almaty as Gas Price Riots Continue
19:31 GMTCSTO to Dispatch 2,500 Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, Number Can Be Increased, Secretary-General Says
19:24 GMTIran Says Dialogue With Saudi Arabia 'Constructive, Tehran Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties
19:17 GMTIndia to Reintroduce Cheetahs Nearly 70 Years After Their Disappearance
18:45 GMTOne Year Since Capitol Riot: Obama, Sanders, Clinton, Cruz and Others Weigh in on 6 January Events
18:43 GMTCongress Holds Moment of Silence to Honor US Capitol Defenders on January 6 Anniversary
18:30 GMTMI6 Chief Thanks Chinese Media for 'Unexpected Free Publicity' After It Releases Bond-Styled Parody
18:21 GMT‘QAnon Shaman’ Says 41-Month Sentence Not Fair, US Court Made Example of Him
18:19 GMTCongress Must Defend Democracy in US By Passing Laws to Protect Right to Vote, Schumer Says
18:08 GMTJohnson Apologises for Lost WhatsApps as Report Clears Him Over Downing Street Flat Fix-Up
17:55 GMTCapitol Breach Anniversary: How 'Insurrection' Probe Lost Steam & Failed to Reach Its Objectives
17:43 GMTUS Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible, Political Experts Suggest
17:34 GMTWhite House: US Seeks ‘Kind of Coexistence’ With China, Not Indo-Pacific Domination
17:07 GMTCapitol Riot Investigation Panel Subpoenas Phone Records of MyPillow Boss Mike Lindell
16:35 GMTWeak Foreign Policy, Internal Divisions Reportedly Caused EU To Be Left Out Of US-NATO-Russia Talks