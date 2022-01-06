https://sputniknews.com/20220106/unsc-president-sends-note-by-kazakh-mission-to-un-about-situation-in-country-1092074892.html

Note by Kazakhstan's Mission to UN: No Protests Can Justify Attacks, Killings of Police Officers

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

"The President of the UN Security Council sent an information note to the Council’s member states from the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the ongoing situation in the country and measures taken by the authorities to stabilize it," the source told Sputnik.The document stresses that any protests or demonstrations can not justify attacks and killings of law enforcement officers.

