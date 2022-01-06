Shootout Underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan as Servicemen Encircle Rioters Amid Violent Protests
The situation in Kazakhstan remains tense after the country was hit by a wave of protests, triggered by fuel price hikes. In Almaty, Wednesday demonstrations turned violent, with people attacking police and storming the mayor's office, old presidential residence, and other facilities.
A shootout is underway in Republic Square in central Almaty, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday. At least 50 vehicles surrounded over 200 rioters in the city, and the military cut them off from the mayor's office and other compounds. According to the correspondent, there have been at least 10 gunshots, but it wasn't the troops who fired them.
Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022. The residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied natural gas, then unrest spread to other cities. In the nation's most populous city, Almaty, clashes with security forces occurred on 4-5 January and escalated, with a violent riot later breaking out.
Throughout the country, internet services were switched off, and a number of TV channels were taken off the air.
Addressing the riots, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency and asked the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) for assistance in "tackling the terrorist aggression".
On Wednesday, the organisation decided to deploy forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time to stabilise the situation in the country.
05:41 GMT 06.01.2022
Almaty Police Say There Was Assault on HQ Overnight, Dozens of Attackers Killed
05:09 GMT 06.01.2022
Troops Leave Republic Square in Almaty
According to a Sputnik correspondent, soldiers have left the centre of Almaty, without leaving any security cordon around the rioters. At least two protesters can be seen waving banners at the barricades.
04:50 GMT 06.01.2022
All Financial Organisations in Kazakhstan Have Suspended Operations - National Bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All financial organisations in Kazakhstan have suspended activities amid a counter-terrorism operation and internet disruption, the TV channel Khabar 24 has reported, citing National Bank spokesman Olzhas Ramazanov.
"The agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the regulation and development of the financial market and the National Bank of Kazakhstan, taking into account the counter-terrorism operations by law enforcement agencies and temporary disruptions to the internet... report a temporary suspension of the activities of all financial organisations", Ramazanov said..