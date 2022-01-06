Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/shootout-underway-in-almaty-kazakhstan-as-servicemen-encircle-rioters-amid-violent-protests-1092053274.html
Shootout Underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan as Servicemen Encircle Rioters Amid Violent Protests
Shootout Underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan as Servicemen Encircle Rioters Amid Violent Protests
The situation in Kazakhstan remains tense after the country was hit by a wave of protests, triggered by fuel price hikes. In Almaty, Wednesday demonstrations turned violent, with people attacking police and storming the mayor's office, old presidential residence, and other facilities.
2022-01-06T04:13+0000
2022-01-06T04:49+0000
mass protests
protests
asia & pacific
kazakhstan
csto
shootout
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092044192_8:0:563:312_1920x0_80_0_0_d8d317e691a37f14fea22513c568df03.jpg
Sounds like israeloamerica's regime changers have been corralled.
4
This has Uncle Sam finger.
3
3
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092044192_77:0:493:312_1920x0_80_0_0_7d72ee927245a123e0b5c6f2b4626bb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mass protests, protests, asia & pacific, kazakhstan, csto, shootout, shooting, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Demonstrators are pictured during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International

Shootout Underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan as Servicemen Encircle Rioters Amid Violent Protests

04:13 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 06.01.2022)
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The situation in Kazakhstan remains tense after the country was hit by a wave of protests, triggered by fuel price hikes. In Almaty, Wednesday demonstrations turned violent, with people attacking police and storming the mayor's office, old presidential residence, and other facilities.
A shootout is underway in Republic Square in central Almaty, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday. At least 50 vehicles surrounded over 200 rioters in the city, and the military cut them off from the mayor's office and other compounds. According to the correspondent, there have been at least 10 gunshots, but it wasn't the troops who fired them.
Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022. The residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied natural gas, then unrest spread to other cities. In the nation's most populous city, Almaty, clashes with security forces occurred on 4-5 January and escalated, with a violent riot later breaking out.
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEVA view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
© REUTERS / PAVEL MIKHEYEV
Throughout the country, internet services were switched off, and a number of TV channels were taken off the air.
Addressing the riots, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency and asked the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) for assistance in "tackling the terrorist aggression".
On Wednesday, the organisation decided to deploy forces to Kazakhstan for a limited period of time to stabilise the situation in the country.
New firstOld first
05:41 GMT 06.01.2022
Almaty Police Say There Was Assault on HQ Overnight, Dozens of Attackers Killed
05:09 GMT 06.01.2022
Troops Leave Republic Square in Almaty
According to a Sputnik correspondent, soldiers have left the centre of Almaty, without leaving any security cordon around the rioters. At least two protesters can be seen waving banners at the barricades.
04:50 GMT 06.01.2022
All Financial Organisations in Kazakhstan Have Suspended Operations - National Bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All financial organisations in Kazakhstan have suspended activities amid a counter-terrorism operation and internet disruption, the TV channel Khabar 24 has reported, citing National Bank spokesman Olzhas Ramazanov.

"The agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the regulation and development of the financial market and the National Bank of Kazakhstan, taking into account the counter-terrorism operations by law enforcement agencies and temporary disruptions to the internet... report a temporary suspension of the activities of all financial organisations", Ramazanov said..

1011021
Discuss
Popular comments
Sounds like israeloamerica's regime changers have been corralled.
vtvot tak
6 January, 07:31 GMT4
400000
This has Uncle Sam finger.
Porra
6 January, 08:04 GMT3
300000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:20 GMTNorwegian Health Authorities Receive Threats Amid Record COVID-19 Spread
04:13 GMTShootout Underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan as Servicemen Encircle Rioters Amid Violent Protests
03:46 GMTBehind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments in Country - Report
03:40 GMTWhoopi Goldberg Says Was Surprised to Test Positive for COVID-19 Despite Following All Safety Rules
02:43 GMTChris Noth Gets His Final Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale Amid Rape Accusations - Report
02:28 GMTPhotos: Large Bird Collides With South African Aircraft in Venice, Leaving Hole in Fuselage
02:27 GMTUS CDC Recommends Cutting Interval Between Second, Booster Vaccines for 12-17 Year Olds
02:11 GMTUCLA Professor Who Said Rittenhouse Shot 'Black' Men Slammed After Admitting Got 'Tiny Detail' Wrong
01:04 GMTUNSC Likely to Discuss Sudan as Military Coup Gov Struggles to Replace Resigned PM Hamdok
00:45 GMTFormer Aide of Atlanta City Mayor Arrested on 'Terroristic Threats' Warrant at Atlanta Airport
00:28 GMTPope Criticises Couples That Don't Want to Have Children, Deems It 'Selfish'
00:20 GMTRadio Meow Meow: Take a Look at Cat Whose Mustache Looks Just Like Freddie Mercury's
YesterdayJewish Groups Defend J.K. Rowling Over ’Anti-Semitic’ Goblin Accusations
YesterdayIsraeli Army Tanks Shell Syrian Province of Quneitra - Reports
YesterdayFed Mulls Faster US Rate Hikes as Inflation Soars, December Meeting Minutes Show
YesterdayUS Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable
YesterdaySex Trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Call for Retrial Due to Juror Problem
YesterdayRoscosmos Head Says Baikonur Cosmodrome's Security Strengthened Amid Rallies in Kazakhstan
YesterdayWednesday's DPRK Launch Was Second Test of Hwasong-8 Hypersonic Missile, Ruling Workers Party Says
YesterdayUS Security Agencies Boost Deployments & Surveillance Ahead of Capitol Riot Anniversary