Top British Law Firm Pays Record Fine Over 'Serious Breaches' of Anti-Money Laundering Rules

Leading British law firm Mishcon De Reya has been fined a record sum of £232,500 ($314,373) over what a regulator said were "serious breaches" of anti-money laundering regulations.

Leading British law firm Mishcon De Reya has been fined a record sum of £232,500 ($314,373) over what a regulator said were "serious breaches" of anti-money laundering regulations.In addition to the hefty fine, the London-based firm agreed to pay £50,000 ($67,601) towards the costs of the investigation carried out by the SRA."Mitigating factors such as our cooperation with the SRA throughout the investigations and the corrective action we have taken since to prevent a recurrence have been recognised by the SRA in reaching this outcome", the company said.The regulator's probe pertained to work the firm conducted for two unnamed individual clients and connected corporate vehicles between September 2015 and April 2017.The regulator found that Mishcon de Reya failed to carry out the required level of due diligence or ongoing monitoring.Founded in 1937, the firm currently employs more than 900 people, with over 500 lawyers. It is regarded as forming part of the elite "Silver Circle" of the most prestigious law firms in the UK.The firm's high-profile cases include its acting for Princess Diana during her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 and the 2016 Gina Miller case against the British government over its authority to implement Brexit without approval from parliament.

Гарри Комптон But nobody was criminal enough - in order to do Jail times - lol Once again, the UK Gov gets paid a big bonus for keeping the criminal World Money Laundry Biz - alive and well.

