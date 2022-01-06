Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Moscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad
The Kazakh authorities previously appealed to the country's allies within the CSTO bloc, requesting assistance amid violent riots in the city of Almaty.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has turned its attention to the recent events in Kazakhstan, criticising the riots as an attempt to undermine the security situation in the Central Asian country.
"We consider the recent events in a friendly country to be a foreign-inspired attempt to use armed and trained groups of people forcibly to undermine the security and integrity of the state," a statement from spokeswoman Maria Zakharova read.
She stressed that Russia is interested in reinstating the status quo in Kazakhstan, and will assist Kazakh authorities in stopping the violence.
Previously, Kazakhstan asked other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to send their peacekeepers due to violent protests in Almaty and unrest across the country.
The protests, which were originally caused by a twofold rise in fuel prices, swiftly escalated and led to fatal clashes, as rioters attacked police officers and stormed the Mayor's Office in Almaty - the most populous city of Kazakhstan.