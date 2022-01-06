Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220106/moscow-events-in-kazakhstan-are-attempt-to-undermine-security-of-state-inspired-from-abroad-1092060563.html
Moscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad
Moscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad
The Kazakh authorities previously appealed to the country's allies within the CSTO bloc, requesting assistance amid violent riots in the city of Almaty. 06.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-06T10:51+0000
2022-01-06T11:20+0000
russia
russian foreign ministry
kazakhstan
riots
protests in kazakhstan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092044228_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_942c6525cfd7a98e21c5d877148c858f.jpg
Russia's Foreign Ministry has turned its attention to the recent events in Kazakhstan, criticising the riots as an attempt to undermine the security situation in the Central Asian country.She stressed that Russia is interested in reinstating the status quo in Kazakhstan, and will assist Kazakh authorities in stopping the violence.Previously, Kazakhstan asked other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to send their peacekeepers due to violent protests in Almaty and unrest across the country.The protests, which were originally caused by a twofold rise in fuel prices, swiftly escalated and led to fatal clashes, as rioters attacked police officers and stormed the Mayor's Office in Almaty - the most populous city of Kazakhstan.
The match may have come from abroad, but the dry brush catching fire is a domestic issue. Don´t kill any brushes, they are just dumb shrubs trying to make the best of it.
3
1
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/05/1092044228_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_e84dd1081fb6cb29b68955671ee89ed9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian foreign ministry, kazakhstan, riots

Moscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad

10:51 GMT 06.01.2022 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 06.01.2022)
© Sputnik / Go to the photo bankA Kazakh law enforcement officer is seen during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan
A Kazakh law enforcement officer is seen during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Kazakh authorities previously appealed to the country's allies within the CSTO bloc, requesting assistance amid violent riots in the city of Almaty.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has turned its attention to the recent events in Kazakhstan, criticising the riots as an attempt to undermine the security situation in the Central Asian country.

"We consider the recent events in a friendly country to be a foreign-inspired attempt to use armed and trained groups of people forcibly to undermine the security and integrity of the state," a statement from spokeswoman Maria Zakharova read.

She stressed that Russia is interested in reinstating the status quo in Kazakhstan, and will assist Kazakh authorities in stopping the violence.
© REUTERS / MARIYA GORDEYEVATroops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan
Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Troops are seen at the main square where hundreds of people were protesting against the government, after authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, in Almaty, Kazakhstan
© REUTERS / MARIYA GORDEYEVA
Previously, Kazakhstan asked other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to send their peacekeepers due to violent protests in Almaty and unrest across the country.
The protests, which were originally caused by a twofold rise in fuel prices, swiftly escalated and led to fatal clashes, as rioters attacked police officers and stormed the Mayor's Office in Almaty - the most populous city of Kazakhstan.
1810000
Discuss
Popular comments
The match may have come from abroad, but the dry brush catching fire is a domestic issue. Don´t kill any brushes, they are just dumb shrubs trying to make the best of it.
msmike stivic
6 January, 13:56 GMT3
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:44 GMTWhat is the CSTO and Why Are Its Peacekeeping Forces Being Sent to Kazakhstan?
11:38 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
11:29 GMTWhite House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise
10:51 GMTMoscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad
10:41 GMTIndia Calls Off Global Business Summit Amid Massive Surge in COVID-19 Cases
10:36 GMTMan in India's Kerala Cons Over 900 People With Fake Crypto, Raising $161 Million
09:58 GMTBulli Bai Case: App Creator Neeraj Bishnoi Arrested for Putting Women Up for 'Auction' in India
09:54 GMTWatch CSTO Peacekeepers From Russia Heading to Kazakhstan After Violent Riots in Almaty
09:48 GMTEx-VP Mike Pence's Team Reportedly Collaborating With 6 January House Committee
09:40 GMT2022 Grammys: Biggest Music Awards Postponed Citing 'Too Many Risks' Amidst Rising Omicron Threat
08:38 GMTOne of Italy's Most-Wanted Criminals Arrested Thanks to Google Street View
08:28 GMTHe's Being Treated Like a Criminal': Novak Djokovic's Australian Humiliation Shocks Sports World
08:23 GMTSerbian President Vucic Accuses Australia of Harassing Djokovic After Canberra Cancels His Visa
07:21 GMTUK MPs Slam Verdict in Colston Statue Case as 'Woke', Argue it Legitimises Vandalism
07:12 GMTCSTO Sends Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to Stabilise Situation After Violent Riots
06:52 GMTOne Year Later, Trump-Dem Feud Over US Capitol Attack Rages On
06:42 GMTWest Might Not Like House Demolitions, But Israel Doesn't Have Any Other Options
06:36 GMTAt Least 6 Dead, 20 Hospitalised After Leakage of Toxic Gas Near Dyeing Factory in India's Gujarat
06:09 GMTDanish Professor Wants to 'Let Omicron Loose' Among Vaccinated, Politicians Wary
06:01 GMT'Truth Needs to Come Out': BoJo Urged to Release Secret Docs on Wars Under Tony Blair