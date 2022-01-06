https://sputniknews.com/20220106/moscow-events-in-kazakhstan-are-attempt-to-undermine-security-of-state-inspired-from-abroad-1092060563.html

Moscow: Events in Kazakhstan Are Attempt to Undermine Security of State, Inspired From Abroad

The Kazakh authorities previously appealed to the country's allies within the CSTO bloc, requesting assistance amid violent riots in the city of Almaty. 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Foreign Ministry has turned its attention to the recent events in Kazakhstan, criticising the riots as an attempt to undermine the security situation in the Central Asian country.She stressed that Russia is interested in reinstating the status quo in Kazakhstan, and will assist Kazakh authorities in stopping the violence.Previously, Kazakhstan asked other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to send their peacekeepers due to violent protests in Almaty and unrest across the country.The protests, which were originally caused by a twofold rise in fuel prices, swiftly escalated and led to fatal clashes, as rioters attacked police officers and stormed the Mayor's Office in Almaty - the most populous city of Kazakhstan.

mike stivic The match may have come from abroad, but the dry brush catching fire is a domestic issue. Don´t kill any brushes, they are just dumb shrubs trying to make the best of it. 3

kazakhstan

