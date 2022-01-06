Registration was successful!
Biden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says
Biden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 ‘Insurrection’, White House Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden was not directing the Justice Department to act in a certain way or pursue certain charges when he described the... 06.01.2022
"The President wants the Justice Department and the Attorney General to act independently… He was not making a judgement about or direction of what the Justice Department should do or how they should behave or act, and I don't think the Justice Department or Attorney General sees that he did either," Psaki said in response to a question about Biden's use of the phrase to describe the Capitol breach.On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. A group entered the building, resulting in the death and injury of several law enforcement officers and protesters.More than 700 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol breach, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.
20:35 GMT 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZChloe Chen, 5, of Fairfax, Virginia meets a security dog named Dante while offering snacks to a U.S. Capitol Police officer on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022.
Chloe Chen, 5, of Fairfax, Virginia meets a security dog named Dante while offering snacks to a U.S. Capitol Police officer on the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden was not directing the Justice Department to act in a certain way or pursue certain charges when he described the breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 as an "armed insurrection", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday.
"The President wants the Justice Department and the Attorney General to act independently… He was not making a judgement about or direction of what the Justice Department should do or how they should behave or act, and I don’t think the Justice Department or Attorney General sees that he did either," Psaki said in response to a question about Biden’s use of the phrase to describe the Capitol breach.
On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. A group entered the building, resulting in the death and injury of several law enforcement officers and protesters.
More than 700 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol breach, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.
