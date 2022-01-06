https://sputniknews.com/20220106/behind-closed-doors-us-urged-israel-to-hamper-chinese-investments-into-country---report-1092052675.html

Behind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments Into Country - Report

Behind Closed Doors, US Urged Israel to Hamper Chinese Investments Into Country - Report

Over the last decade, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to strengthen ties with China and solicit Chinese investment in Israel's... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-06T03:46+0000

2022-01-06T03:46+0000

2022-01-06T03:46+0000

us

china

investment

israel

us sanctions

us-china relations

us-china trade war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092053065_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6e9575a7dac09b7a6478e15f60833318.jpg

US President Joe Biden's administration and the Israeli government held low-key talks on China last month, a sensitive topic given American concerns about Chinese investments in Israel, Axios reported Wednesday.According to the report, the conversation on December 14 was the first wide-ranging consultation between the two countries on China since Biden took office, and it was led by deputy national security advisers from both sides. Fearing retaliation from Beijing, the Israeli side reportedly attempted to keep it as low-key as possible.At the meeting, representatives from numerous government agencies dealing with the economy, foreign affairs, and national security were present. Both sides provided general policy lines and exchanged notes as they perform their own policy evaluations, according to an undisclosed senior Israeli official, but no conclusions were reportedly reached.Moreover, while visiting Israel a week after the meeting, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan brought up some of the same issues with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. According to the report, citing the Israeli side, Sullivan's key points were Chinese involvement in infrastructure projects, concerns about Chinese hacking, and the need to establish a united front against China. The Jewish State's Foreign Ministry officials reportedly informed Israel's Security Cabinet on Sunday that the Biden administration was intensifying pressure on Israel and other countries to choose sides between the US and China.Now experts say that the Israeli government is torn between maintaining a balancing act in order to retain trade links with China and more actively siding with the US, its closest geopolitical ally.

https://sputniknews.com/20210903/can-china-operated-port-project-in-israel-boost-beijing-position-in-middle-east-and-anger-us-1083780048.html

vot tak This is the Israeli right-wing duplicitous vs the Israeli far right likudite nazis. Neither is worth anything. 0

1

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, china, investment, israel, us sanctions, us-china relations, us-china trade war