Netflix's 'The Silent Sea' Tops Chart of Non-English Series of the Week

The latest project from the streaming service received mixed reviews in South Korea but has turned out to be remarkably popular with its international... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International

The Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' has taken No 1 spot in the world on Netflix's official chart, the streaming service announced on 5 January. Sci-fi mystery thriller 'The Silent Sea' is the most-watched non-English series for the week of 27 December to 2 January with a total of 47.83 million hours viewed by subscribers to the platform. Despite a powerful lead cast with such luminaries as Gong Yoo and Bae Doona, domestic and viewers were disappointed by the series and the South China Morning Post damningly wrote "the dull narrative, drearily repetitive environments and lack of characterisation will disappoint genre fans". 'The Silent Sea', which was released on Netflix on 24 December is a sci-fi story about an elite crew sent to the Moon on a special mission in the near future after the Earth has been ravaged by the depletion of essential resources.

