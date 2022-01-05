Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220105/netflixs-the-silent-sea-tops-chart-of-non-english-series-of-the-week-1092059291.html
Netflix's 'The Silent Sea' Tops Chart of Non-English Series of the Week
Netflix's 'The Silent Sea' Tops Chart of Non-English Series of the Week
The latest project from the streaming service received mixed reviews in South Korea but has turned out to be remarkably popular with its international... 05.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-05T13:29+0000
2022-01-06T13:29+0000
netflix
south korea
society
tv series
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080448789_0:0:3227:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_f83ad074bb493de1b058665f53ffc3dc.jpg
The Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' has taken No 1 spot in the world on Netflix's official chart, the streaming service announced on 5 January. Sci-fi mystery thriller 'The Silent Sea' is the most-watched non-English series for the week of 27 December to 2 January with a total of 47.83 million hours viewed by subscribers to the platform. Despite a powerful lead cast with such luminaries as Gong Yoo and Bae Doona, domestic and viewers were disappointed by the series and the South China Morning Post damningly wrote "the dull narrative, drearily repetitive environments and lack of characterisation will disappoint genre fans". 'The Silent Sea', which was released on Netflix on 24 December is a sci-fi story about an elite crew sent to the Moon on a special mission in the near future after the Earth has been ravaged by the depletion of essential resources.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080448789_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15b4539831306582e23f0da5c2a9d58d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netflix, south korea, society, tv series

Netflix's 'The Silent Sea' Tops Chart of Non-English Series of the Week

13:29 GMT 05.01.2022 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 06.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloNetflix headquarters in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles is pictured, Monday, May 4, 2020
Netflix headquarters in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles is pictured, Monday, May 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The latest project from the streaming service received mixed reviews in South Korea but has turned out to be remarkably popular with its international audience, ranking as the most viewed series in the world in Netflix's first official weekly count of 2022.
The Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' has taken No 1 spot in the world on Netflix's official chart, the streaming service announced on 5 January.
Sci-fi mystery thriller 'The Silent Sea' is the most-watched non-English series for the week of 27 December to 2 January with a total of 47.83 million hours viewed by subscribers to the platform.
Despite a powerful lead cast with such luminaries as Gong Yoo and Bae Doona, domestic and viewers were disappointed by the series and the South China Morning Post damningly wrote "the dull narrative, drearily repetitive environments and lack of characterisation will disappoint genre fans".
'The Silent Sea', which was released on Netflix on 24 December is a sci-fi story about an elite crew sent to the Moon on a special mission in the near future after the Earth has been ravaged by the depletion of essential resources.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:33 GMTHospital Missing 500 Staff With COVID Says Only Come to A&E if You're Near Death
14:28 GMTBiden Accuses Trump of Pursuing 'Power Over Principle', Calls Capitol Riot 'Armed Insurrection'
14:18 GMTPresident Biden and Vice President Harris Deliver Remarks on Anniversary of Capitol Hill Riot
14:14 GMTSenate Democrats Reportedly Mull Rejecting Ted Cruz's Bill on New Anti-Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
13:56 GMTScholars: US Likely to See More Robust Effort to Overturn Vote in 2024
13:56 GMT'If You Are Vaccinated You Can Play': Rafael Nadal Takes a Sly Dig at Novak Djokovic's Visa Troubles
13:52 GMTSituation Outside US Capitol on Anniversary of Mass Protest
13:43 GMTIndian Celeb Stylist Jawed Habib Trolled for Spitting on Woman's Head While Giving Haircut - Video
13:42 GMTAustralia, Japan Sign Landmark Defence Pact to Fasten Military Assets Deployment in Indo-Pacific
13:36 GMTSeattle Police Led 'Misinformation Effort' Invoking Proud Boys' Name During 2020 Racial Protests
13:26 GMTMayhem in Kazakhstan: Police Officers Beheaded, Stores Looted, Hospitals Surrounded - PHOTO, VIDEO
12:43 GMTCrisis at Man Utd Escalates as Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, & Other Stars Press for Old Trafford Exit
12:37 GMTKazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities
12:27 GMTManchester City Chief Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19
12:18 GMTDemocrats Pressuring Senators Manchin, Sinema to Back Changes to Filibuster
11:54 GMTUK Government Told to 'Wake Up' as Omicron Wave Exacerbates Health Staffing Crisis
11:52 GMTTop British Law Firm Pays Record Fine Over 'Serious Breaches' of Anti-Money Laundering Rules
11:44 GMTWhat is the CSTO and Why Are Its Peacekeeping Forces Being Sent to Kazakhstan?
11:38 GMTUK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Delivers Address on Russia in Parliament
11:29 GMTWhite House Press Sec. Psaki Says Joe Biden Has No Free Time to Think, Data Suggests Otherwise