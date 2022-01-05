https://sputniknews.com/20220105/nasa-successfully-deploys-tennis-court-sized-sunshield-on-james-webb-space-telescope-1092025565.html

NASA Successfully Deploys Tennis Court-Sized Sunshield on James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope team has successfully deployed the telescope's 21-meter (70-foot) sunshield, marking a key milestone in prepping the JWST for operations, according to a Tuesday memo issued by NASA. Per the release, the five-layered sunshield was folded to fit inside an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket’s nose and remotely launched on December 28, 2021–three days after the JWST launch. At full length, the five-layered sunshield rivals the size of a professional tennis court. "This is the first time anyone has ever attempted to put a telescope this large into space," boasted Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.The sunshield is designed to protect the JWST from light and heat emitted from the Sun, Earth, and moon, and is made up of plastic sheets that are as thin as a human hair, but provide the telescope with protection on the order of over SPF 1 million. "Thousands of parts had to work with precision for this marvel of engineering to fully unfurl, he added. "The team has accomplished an audacious feat with the complexity of this deployment–one of the boldest undertakings yet for Webb." The tensioning of the sunshield occurred at 11:59 a.m. ET on Tuesday, and required the use of 70 hinge assemblies, around 400 pulleys, eight deployment motors, 90 individual cables, and 139 of the JWST's 178 release mechanisms, according to NASA. The JWST, humanity's largest and most complex space science observatory, will undergo further operations over the next several month to complete its setup. These efforts include the deployment of the telescope's secondary mirror and primary mirror wings, as well as the alignment of the JWST's optics and calibration of its instruments.The JWST is scheduled to reach its final orbit toward the end of January and, after a battery of testing, should during the summer begin beaming back to Earth images from the earliest days of our universe.

