Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/james-webb-telescope-is-blooming-like-a-flower-in-space-nasa-says--1091893128.html
James Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
James Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
The revolutionary observatory, which was under development by the space agency for two decades, embarked on its historic mission on 25 December. The telescope... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-29T18:50+0000
2021-12-29T18:50+0000
nasa
tech
big bang theory
james webb space telescope
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105943/89/1059438932_0:156:2049:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_8e3ed33772725c788c8f9aa6cbdcdcce.jpg
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is "blooming like a flower" in space, NASA has said. The space agency posted a statement on social media while updating the public about the telescope’s mission. The blooming that NASA referred to is the unfolding of a massive sunshield the size of a tennis court. This process is the riskiest, NASA said.The JWST has successfully unfolded the forward and back sunshield pallets, which NASA described as a "cake stand that will hold five layers of sunshield".As the name implies, the sunshield will protect the telescope’s 6.5-metre-wide golden mirror from solar rays. The telescope has also begun the process of extending the Deployable Tower Assembly, which will create space between the spacecraft and the telescope, to allow for better thermal isolation and provide room for the sunshield to deploy.NASA says it will take a month before the telescope deployment is complete and the observatory starts orbiting the second Lagrangian point, a point in space at which a small body, under the gravitational influence of two large ones (in this case the Earth and the Sun), remains approximately at rest relative to them.Another six months will pass before NASA researchers receive the first images from the telescope. The space observatory, which took NASA two decades to develop and cost $10 billion, will "travel back in time" by searching for light from the first stars in the Universe. It takes years for light from distant stars to reach the Earth, so by seeing this light, the telescope will be able to observe the stars as they were when the Solar System formed.In addition to that, the JWST will examine the atmospheres of different planets in order to see if they are habitable.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105943/89/1059438932_48:0:1999:1463_1920x0_80_0_0_5309a3dfe7f1091502f3eaee8406d3a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, tech, big bang theory, james webb space telescope, space exploration

James Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says

18:50 GMT 29.12.2021
© Flickr / NASA's James Webb Space Telescope PhotostreamJames Webb Space Telescope Mirrors Undergoing Cryogenic Testing
James Webb Space Telescope Mirrors Undergoing Cryogenic Testing - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© Flickr / NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Photostream
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The revolutionary observatory, which was under development by the space agency for two decades, embarked on its historic mission on 25 December. The telescope, which is 100 times more powerful than its predecessor Hubble, will be able to "travel back in time" and search for the first stars that appeared after the Big Bang.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is "blooming like a flower" in space, NASA has said. The space agency posted a statement on social media while updating the public about the telescope’s mission. The blooming that NASA referred to is the unfolding of a massive sunshield the size of a tennis court. This process is the riskiest, NASA said.

The JWST has successfully unfolded the forward and back sunshield pallets, which NASA described as a "cake stand that will hold five layers of sunshield".
As the name implies, the sunshield will protect the telescope’s 6.5-metre-wide golden mirror from solar rays. The telescope has also begun the process of extending the Deployable Tower Assembly, which will create space between the spacecraft and the telescope, to allow for better thermal isolation and provide room for the sunshield to deploy.


NASA says it will take a month before the telescope deployment is complete and the observatory starts orbiting the second Lagrangian point, a point in space at which a small body, under the gravitational influence of two large ones (in this case the Earth and the Sun), remains approximately at rest relative to them.

Another six months will pass before NASA researchers receive the first images from the telescope. The space observatory, which took NASA two decades to develop and cost $10 billion, will "travel back in time" by searching for light from the first stars in the Universe. It takes years for light from distant stars to reach the Earth, so by seeing this light, the telescope will be able to observe the stars as they were when the Solar System formed.

In addition to that, the JWST will examine the atmospheres of different planets in order to see if they are habitable.
120000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:42 GMTWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
19:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
19:32 GMTMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
19:16 GMTHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
19:05 GMTSouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
18:51 GMTUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence
18:50 GMTJames Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023