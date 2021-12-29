https://sputniknews.com/20211229/james-webb-telescope-is-blooming-like-a-flower-in-space-nasa-says--1091893128.html

James Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says

James Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says

The revolutionary observatory, which was under development by the space agency for two decades, embarked on its historic mission on 25 December. The telescope... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-29T18:50+0000

2021-12-29T18:50+0000

2021-12-29T18:50+0000

nasa

tech

big bang theory

james webb space telescope

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105943/89/1059438932_0:156:2049:1308_1920x0_80_0_0_8e3ed33772725c788c8f9aa6cbdcdcce.jpg

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is "blooming like a flower" in space, NASA has said. The space agency posted a statement on social media while updating the public about the telescope’s mission. The blooming that NASA referred to is the unfolding of a massive sunshield the size of a tennis court. This process is the riskiest, NASA said.The JWST has successfully unfolded the forward and back sunshield pallets, which NASA described as a "cake stand that will hold five layers of sunshield".As the name implies, the sunshield will protect the telescope’s 6.5-metre-wide golden mirror from solar rays. The telescope has also begun the process of extending the Deployable Tower Assembly, which will create space between the spacecraft and the telescope, to allow for better thermal isolation and provide room for the sunshield to deploy.NASA says it will take a month before the telescope deployment is complete and the observatory starts orbiting the second Lagrangian point, a point in space at which a small body, under the gravitational influence of two large ones (in this case the Earth and the Sun), remains approximately at rest relative to them.Another six months will pass before NASA researchers receive the first images from the telescope. The space observatory, which took NASA two decades to develop and cost $10 billion, will "travel back in time" by searching for light from the first stars in the Universe. It takes years for light from distant stars to reach the Earth, so by seeing this light, the telescope will be able to observe the stars as they were when the Solar System formed.In addition to that, the JWST will examine the atmospheres of different planets in order to see if they are habitable.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

nasa, tech, big bang theory, james webb space telescope, space exploration