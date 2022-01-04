Registration was successful!
LIVE: Snowstorm in Washington DC Causes Travel Chaos and Power Outages
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/more-than-300000-people-without-power-after-snowfall-in-us-capital-area-tracker-shows-1092017089.html
More Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows
More Than 300,000 People Without Power After Snowfall in US Capital Area, Tracker Shows
More than 300,000 households are still experiencing power outages after a snowstorm in the US capital area, the tracking service poweroutages.us reported.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 277,000 customers had no electricity in the state of Virginia, while more than 26,000 people and businesses had no power in Maryland and outages in North Carolina stood at more than 29,000.Icy conditions forced local authorities to close large portions of interstate highways in different parts of the region, including Interstate 95, a major freeway, south of the US capitol.US Senator Tim Kaine was among the hundreds of drivers stuck on I-95 for hours. “I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” Kaine said via Twitter.Police in Virginia cautioned drivers that downed trees and black ice were still halting traffic on interstates, primary and secondary roads across the state.Maryland State Police responded to 220 crashes and 263 disabled or unattended vehicles. “There’s still concern for icy conditions today so please proceed with caution,” the police said on Twitter.Meanwhile, two of three airports, serving the Washington area continued experiencing significant problems with flight arrivals and departures. More than 150 flights were cancelled or delayed at Reagan National Airport, while Baltimore-Washington International Airport reported over 130 cancellations or delays, flightarrival.com reported.
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/massive-us-snowstorm-kills-at-least-two-hundreds-of-thousands-without-power-1092004150.html
always the same there... a bit more snow, rain or wind and the people sit in the cold and dark.
15:41 GMT 04.01.2022 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 04.01.2022)
© PABLO PORCIUNCULAA man walks holding an umbrella as snow falls during a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.
A man walks holding an umbrella as snow falls during a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.
© PABLO PORCIUNCULA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than 300,000 households are still experiencing power outages after a snowstorm in the US capital area, the tracking service poweroutages.us reported.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 277,000 customers had no electricity in the state of Virginia, while more than 26,000 people and businesses had no power in Maryland and outages in North Carolina stood at more than 29,000.
Icy conditions forced local authorities to close large portions of interstate highways in different parts of the region, including Interstate 95, a major freeway, south of the US capitol.
US Senator Tim Kaine was among the hundreds of drivers stuck on I-95 for hours. “I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” Kaine said via Twitter.
Police in Virginia cautioned drivers that downed trees and black ice were still halting traffic on interstates, primary and secondary roads across the state.
Snow blows sideways in gusty wind as Karla Rivas strolls at Federal Hill Park, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. Rivas, who is originally from Miami, said this was her first snow storm.
Massive US Snowstorm Kills at Least Two, Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
Yesterday, 23:22 GMT
Maryland State Police responded to 220 crashes and 263 disabled or unattended vehicles. “There’s still concern for icy conditions today so please proceed with caution,” the police said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, two of three airports, serving the Washington area continued experiencing significant problems with flight arrivals and departures. More than 150 flights were cancelled or delayed at Reagan National Airport, while Baltimore-Washington International Airport reported over 130 cancellations or delays, flightarrival.com reported.
always the same there... a bit more snow, rain or wind and the people sit in the cold and dark.
Holger H.
4 January, 19:31 GMT
