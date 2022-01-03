Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/massive-us-snowstorm-kills-at-least-two-hundreds-of-thousands-without-power-1092004150.html
Massive US Snowstorm Kills at Least Two, Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
Massive US Snowstorm Kills at Least Two, Hundreds of Thousands Without Power
The powerful storm comes as a shock as unpredictable weather caused by human-induced climate change increases. So far this year the mid-Atlantic has... 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
Massive US Snowstorm Kills at Least Two, Hundreds of Thousands Without Power

23:22 GMT 03.01.2022
Snow blows sideways in gusty wind as Karla Rivas strolls at Federal Hill Park, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. Rivas, who is originally from Miami, said this was her first snow storm.
Snow blows sideways in gusty wind as Karla Rivas strolls at Federal Hill Park, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. Rivas, who is originally from Miami, said this was her first snow storm. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
The powerful storm comes as a shock as unpredictable weather caused by human-induced climate change increases. So far this year the mid-Atlantic has experienced an unusually warm and snow-free winter, with the nation’s capital having experienced a high of 66 degrees on Jan. 2, 2022.
Millions of Americans across the mid-Atlantic woke up to one of the biggest snowstorms in recent years on Monday as many were left in limbo after being forced to deal with the aftermath of vast power outages.
The snow fell quickly, accumulating to about a foot throughout Washington, DC, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey. The storm also stretched toward northern Alabama, northern Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and even the Florida Panhandle.
Over yonder in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, officials reported 9 inches of snow, whereas Swiss, North Carolina, reported 11 inches. In Moores Mill, Alabama, residents saw 7 inches accumulate.
The snow buildup comes as a particular shock to Birmingham, Alabama, who experienced New Year’s Day in 80-degree weather, and are now faced with temperatures as low as 35 degrees Fahrenheit and strong wind gusts.
Other unpredictable weather patterns in Tennessee and Georgia resulted in the deaths of two children.
After heavy snowfall in Townsend, Tennessee, a tree collapsed on a rental home killing a 7 year-old girl who was in her bed. A similar tragedy occurred in Decatur, Georgia, involving 5 year-old Zachariah Jackson who died when a tree fell on his home. Officials are speculating the tree in Decatur fell due to extremely wet and windy weather conditions.
The snowstorm will have extensive negative impact, as nearly 1 million Americans are without power in the southeast and mid-Atlantic. Virginia has been hit particularly hard with over 400,000 currently without power.
Extreme and unpredictable weather has caused a combined 7,200 international and US flights to be grounded as of midday Monday and delayed another 10,158 flights.
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, en route to Washington.
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, en route to Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One during winter snowstorm at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, en route to Washington.
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
The storm also caused some difficulty in travel for Air Force One and the presidential motorcade as they returned US President Joe Biden to the White House after a weekend in Delaware.
Virginia State Police reported some 82 car accidents by 8 a.m. Monday - that number climbed to 522 accidents and stranded vehicles by 12:30 p.m. To date, no injuries have been reported.
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser earlier declared a snow emergency in the district, which is planned to remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday. The district’s health department has also canceled all COVID-19 testing due to the snow. Additionally, federal buildings, the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, and all Smithsonian museums are closed and/or have suspended services due to the weather.
Although much of the storm is expected to end by Monday evening, travel may be disrupted for Tuesday commuters due to freezing temperatures overnight.
