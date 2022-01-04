https://sputniknews.com/20220104/biden-lauds-verizon-att-for-delaying-5g-push-in-interest-of-air-safety-1092018315.html

Biden Lauds Verizon, AT&T for Delaying 5G Push in Interest of Air Safety

President Joe Biden on Tuesday lauded US telecommunications firms Verizon and AT&T for delaying their fifth generation, or 5G, network deployment in the interest of airspace safety, saying the move would ensure minimal disruption to US aviation activity.

joe biden

at&t

us

5g

verizon

“My Administration is committed to rapid 5G deployment, while minimizing disruptions to air operations and continuing to maintain the world’s safest airspace,” Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. “This agreement ensures that there will be no disruptions to air operations over the next two weeks and puts us on track to substantially reduce disruptions to air operations when AT&T and Verizon launch 5G on January 19th.”Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc said on Monday they would delay by two weeks the scheduled January 4 deployment of their C-Band wireless spectrum amid concerns that the move could undermine aviation safety standards.The telecommunications firms had earlier faced pressure from the White House, airlines and aviation unions about the potential interference from their 5G networks to sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights.

