Albany Top Prosecutor to Drop Harassment Charge Against Former New York Governor Cuomo

Albany County District Attorney David Soares has dropped a criminal charge against the former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping an aide. "While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” Soares said in a statement, quoted by AFP. The criminal complaint accused Cuomo of forcible touching, an allegation the former governor has vehemently denied. The attorney's decision comes three days before Cuomo was due to appear in court to answer the misdemeanour charge.
