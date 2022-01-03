Registration was successful!
US State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule
US State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule
The United States is calling on the Sudanese military authorities to ensure civilian rule and reach a consensus following the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the US Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.
2022-01-03T13:12+0000
2022-01-03T13:13+0000
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday following mass protests in Khartoum caused by the signing of a political agreement with the military in November.The bureau also said that the US continues to support the Sudanese people in their demand for democracy, and calls for a cessation of violence against protesters.The November agreement came after a military coup in October that threatened to end the transition to a civilian government. Coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the nation's military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was established following Omar Bashir's ousting, to oversee a transition to democracy. Subsequent protests against the military and international condemnation prompted Burhan to agree in November to reinstate Hamdok, promise to hold elections in July 2023, and hand power over to an elected civilian government.
US State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule

13:12 GMT 03.01.2022
Sudanese protesters gather during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 2, 2022.
Sudanese protesters gather during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
© -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is calling on the Sudanese military authorities to ensure civilian rule and reach a consensus following the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the US Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday following mass protests in Khartoum caused by the signing of a political agreement with the military in November.
"After PM Hamdok’s resignation, Sudanese leaders should set aside differences, find consensus, and ensure continued civilian rule. Sudan's next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people's goals of freedom, peace, and justice," the US Department of State said on Twitter.
The bureau also said that the US continues to support the Sudanese people in their demand for democracy, and calls for a cessation of violence against protesters.
Sudan's new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, addresses a news conference in Khartoum - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Sudanese PM Hamdok Resigns Months After Ouster, Deal With Military Junta
Yesterday, 20:34 GMT
The November agreement came after a military coup in October that threatened to end the transition to a civilian government. Coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the nation's military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was established following Omar Bashir's ousting, to oversee a transition to democracy. Subsequent protests against the military and international condemnation prompted Burhan to agree in November to reinstate Hamdok, promise to hold elections in July 2023, and hand power over to an elected civilian government.
