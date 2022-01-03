https://sputniknews.com/20220103/us-state-department-calls-on-sudanese-military-authorities-to-ensure-civilian-rule-1091996418.html

US State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule

US State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule

The United States is calling on the Sudanese military authorities to ensure civilian rule and reach a consensus following the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the US Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.

2022-01-03T13:12+0000

2022-01-03T13:12+0000

2022-01-03T13:13+0000

sudan

us state department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1091996493_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef2790f716701e7d5bfba3093766e97.jpg

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday following mass protests in Khartoum caused by the signing of a political agreement with the military in November.The bureau also said that the US continues to support the Sudanese people in their demand for democracy, and calls for a cessation of violence against protesters.The November agreement came after a military coup in October that threatened to end the transition to a civilian government. Coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the nation's military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was established following Omar Bashir's ousting, to oversee a transition to democracy. Subsequent protests against the military and international condemnation prompted Burhan to agree in November to reinstate Hamdok, promise to hold elections in July 2023, and hand power over to an elected civilian government.

https://sputniknews.com/20220102/sudanese-pm-hamdok-resigns-months-after-ouster-deal-with-military-junta-1091984434.html

sudan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sudan, us state department