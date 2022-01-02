Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/too-broken-ghislaine-maxwell-sought-to-take-stand-in-trial-but-legal-team-urged-against-move-1091970700.html
'Too Broken': Ghislaine Maxwell Sought to Take Stand in Trial But Legal Team Urged Against Move
'Too Broken': Ghislaine Maxwell Sought to Take Stand in Trial But Legal Team Urged Against Move
Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly intended to take the stand during her New York trial but ultimately chose to stand down at the behest of her legal defence team, it has been revealed.
2022-01-02T04:02+0000
2022-01-02T04:02+0000
trial
ghislaine maxwell
prison
sentencing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091614920_0:44:2731:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_37fdd4534bdb79f021e85bba7b654a82.jpg
Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly intended to take the stand during her New York trial but ultimately stood down at the behest of her legal defence team, it has been revealed.Citing sources with knowledge of the move, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Maxwell was effectively "talked out of [taking the stand]" on account of her legal team's concerns regarding her mental stability.However much Maxwell sought the stand, the source underscored that officials decided after "many spirited discussions" that she was simply "not strong enough to withstand a withering cross-examination."The report further detailed that Maxwell knew her trial would not end in her favor."She never believed she could get a fair trial, which is why she showed so little emotion when the guilty verdicts were read," the individual suggested, adding that Maxwell fears the possibility of the presiding judge tossing her in prison for the rest of her life.While Maxwell, who turned 60 ahead of her recent guilty verdicts in the Empire State, faces up to 70 years in prison, she also has two separate trials on perjury counts to face. She is not expected to attempt any deals with prosecutors in exchange for lighter sentencing.
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/sadly-im-not-a-psychic-piers-morgan-clears-the-air-about-his-photo-with-ghislaine-maxwell-1091966053.html
Oh, the poor dear mossad blackmailer. She needs our sympathy... Disgusting to see this here. All the more so as these israeli assets worked for an israeli faction extremely hostile to Russia. Thumbs down.
2
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091614920_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_176a9f235f46ef537e015728ed4a4474.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trial, ghislaine maxwell, prison, sentencing

'Too Broken': Ghislaine Maxwell Sought to Take Stand in Trial But Legal Team Urged Against Move

04:02 GMT 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell watches as witness Eva Andersson is questioned by defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2021.
Ghislaine Maxwell watches as witness Eva Andersson is questioned by defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
A New York courtroom earlier found British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six sex-trafficking charges in relation to the late pedophile and high-profile hedge-fund manager Jeffrey Epstein. A sentence ruling in the case is expected sometime in the next several months.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly intended to take the stand during her New York trial but ultimately stood down at the behest of her legal defence team, it has been revealed.
Citing sources with knowledge of the move, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Maxwell was effectively "talked out of [taking the stand]" on account of her legal team's concerns regarding her mental stability.
"Ghislaine wanted to take the stand in her own defence. If she was the 'old' Ghislaine, she would have done so," the unidentified individual told the outlet. "She wanted to take the stand, but she is too frail, too broken."
However much Maxwell sought the stand, the source underscored that officials decided after "many spirited discussions" that she was simply "not strong enough to withstand a withering cross-examination."
The report further detailed that Maxwell knew her trial would not end in her favor.
FILE PHOTO: 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell
Yesterday, 19:03 GMT
"She never believed she could get a fair trial, which is why she showed so little emotion when the guilty verdicts were read," the individual suggested, adding that Maxwell fears the possibility of the presiding judge tossing her in prison for the rest of her life.
"[Maxwell] believes the judge will throw the book at her and sentence her to the maximum 65 years," the source stressed. "She is expecting a long sentence, a sentence that likely means she will die in jail. She does not believe she will see the outside world again."
While Maxwell, who turned 60 ahead of her recent guilty verdicts in the Empire State, faces up to 70 years in prison, she also has two separate trials on perjury counts to face. She is not expected to attempt any deals with prosecutors in exchange for lighter sentencing.
020001
Discuss
Popular comments
Oh, the poor dear mossad blackmailer. She needs our sympathy... Disgusting to see this here. All the more so as these israeli assets worked for an israeli faction extremely hostile to Russia. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
2 January, 07:19 GMT2
200000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:10 GMTJake Paul Offers to 'Immediately' Retire if UFC President Dana White Meets Three Demands
04:02 GMT'Too Broken': Ghislaine Maxwell Sought to Take Stand in Trial But Legal Team Urged Against Move
03:47 GMTCuriosity Lit the Match: Cats Caused Over 100 House Fires in South Korea, Officials Say
03:18 GMTKentucky Declares State of Emergency as Severe Weather System Brings Tornadoes, Flooding to US South
03:14 GMTUnidentified Individual Crosses From South Into North Korea - Reports
03:10 GMTJamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports
02:45 GMTNumber of Coronavirus Patients at New York Hospitals Nearly Doubles in Past 10 Days
02:31 GMTSomali Prime Minister Creates Committee to Look Into His Attempted Suspension - Reports
01:46 GMTPersona Non Grata Status Inapplicable to UN Staff, Dujarric Says Regarding Russian Member
00:50 GMTOver 200 US Marines Discharged as Service Rejects Thousands of COVID Vaccine Exemption Requests
00:30 GMT50-Person New Year's Eve Orgy Broken Up by Spanish Authorities Over Broken COVID Rules
YesterdayXavi Blasts 'Crazy' La Liga for Not Postponing FC Barcelona Match as Team Grapples With COVID
YesterdayUS Military Reportedly Zeroing in on Daesh Cell Linked to Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber
YesterdayVideos: IDF Launches Multiple Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Two Rockets Land Near Tel Aviv
YesterdayUkrainians Hold Torchlit Rally in Kiev to Honor WWII Nationalist Bandera
YesterdayFirst Day Duties: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Halts Media Engagement to Report Assault
Yesterday'They Need Therapy': AOC Deflects Criticism With Republicans' 'Deranged Sexual Frustrations'
YesterdayOver 52,000 Afghan Evacuees Resettled Across America Under Operation Allies Welcome
Yesterday'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
Yesterday'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell