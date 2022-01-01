https://sputniknews.com/20220101/sadly-im-not-a-psychic-piers-morgan-clears-the-air-about-his-photo-with-ghislaine-maxwell-1091966053.html

'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell

'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell

In one of his tweets, Piers Morgan noted that he has interviewed thousands of people over the years, and that a “tiny number” of those people “later turned out... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-01T19:03+0000

2022-01-01T19:03+0000

2022-01-01T19:03+0000

ghislaine maxwell

photo

piers morgan

viral

explanation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082295690_0:10:2721:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_d974cc008dabe9d1b9b9b26f235a53f3.jpg

Prominent English journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan has sought to clarify the circumstances in which he was caught on camera with Ghislaine Maxwell several years ago.Morgan delivered his explanation on Twitter not long after Maxwell was handed a guilty verdict by the US Federal District Court House on several counts of sex trafficking.Addressing all the people who "gleefully" sent him the photo in question, the journalist stated that he met Maxwell “at a book launch in New York in 2013".Although a number of social media users seemed to accept Morgan’s response, there were those who brought up other photos featuring Morgan in the company of individuals whose reputation at best is questionable, such as former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.Some netizens pointed out in response, however, that it was Morgan’s job as the “editor of a major UK tabloid” to “meet people & represent the paper.”In another tweet, Morgan himself also remarked that he interviewed thousands of people over the years, and that a “tiny number” of those people “later turned out to be sex offenders".Ghislaine Maxwell is a former associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who was found dead in 2019 in his prison cell in New York where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.In July 2020, Maxwell was arrested in the United States and stood trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, with the guilty verdict being announced by the court shortly before the end of the year 2021.

Gen Soleimani Obviously you tried to make yourself liked to make more money and fame in the tribe's sphere of influence. You are just a lacky! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ghislaine maxwell, photo, piers morgan, viral, explanation