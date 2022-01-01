'Sadly, I'm Not a Psychic': Piers Morgan Clears the Air About His Photo With Ghislaine Maxwell

Prominent English journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan has sought to clarify the circumstances in which he was caught on camera with Ghislaine Maxwell several years ago.Morgan delivered his explanation on Twitter not long after Maxwell was handed a guilty verdict by the US Federal District Court House on several counts of sex trafficking.Addressing all the people who "gleefully" sent him the photo in question, the journalist stated that he met Maxwell “at a book launch in New York in 2013".Although a number of social media users seemed to accept Morgan’s response, there were those who brought up other photos featuring Morgan in the company of individuals whose reputation at best is questionable, such as former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.Some netizens pointed out in response, however, that it was Morgan’s job as the “editor of a major UK tabloid” to “meet people & represent the paper.”In another tweet, Morgan himself also remarked that he interviewed thousands of people over the years, and that a “tiny number” of those people “later turned out to be sex offenders".Ghislaine Maxwell is a former associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who was found dead in 2019 in his prison cell in New York where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.In July 2020, Maxwell was arrested in the United States and stood trial on charges of procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, with the guilty verdict being announced by the court shortly before the end of the year 2021.
"We spoke for five minutes about her father Bob who once owned the Daily Mirror [which Morgan edited from 1995 to 2004]," he added. "She seemed nice. Obviously, she's a monster. Sadly, I'm not a psychic. Hope this helps."
To everyone gleefully sending me this photo: I met Ghislaine Maxwell at a book launch in New York in 2013. We spoke for 5 minutes about her father Bob who once owned the Daily Mirror. She seemed nice. Obviously, she's a monster. Sadly, I'm not a psychic. Hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/nMlJABbvTc
Don’t be ridiculous @piersmorgan was the editor of a major UK tabloid. It was his job to meet people & represent the paper. Chances are most of these people wanted to be photographed WITH HIM to show how connected THEY were in the media world. Besides photo merely = in same place
“If you could tell me which of today's public figures are likely to be exposed for sex crimes in the future, it would help me work out who to pose with - thanks!” he added.
Hi Craig, I've interviewed 1000s of people over the years, a tiny number of whom later turned out to be sex offenders. If you could tell me which of today's public figures are likely to be exposed for sex crimes in the future, it would help me work out who to pose with - thanks! https://t.co/NPepkKSReu
