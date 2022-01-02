https://sputniknews.com/20220102/still-a-danger-he-will-commit-new-crime-says-prosecutor-as-anders-breivik-seeks-parole-1091981662.html

'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole

'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole

There is still a risk that Breivik will commit new, serious crimes after his release, Oslo's State Attorney Hulda Karlsdottir told the NTB news agency.

2022-01-02T17:00+0000

2022-01-02T17:00+0000

2022-01-02T17:01+0000

anders breivik

norway

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981981_0:137:2597:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_5f02ad519d664d868836750bee9b8adf.jpg

There is still a risk that Breivik will commit new, serious crimes after his release, Oslo's State Attorney Hulda Karlsdottir told the NTB news agency. After his imprisonment ends, Breivik will still have the desire and ability to commit brutal murders since he said that he wants to "continue his fight" and believes that violence is necessary to achieve his political goals, the Oslo District Court's verdict against Breivik added. In July 2021, when the minimum 10-year period of his custodial sentence expired, the 42-year-old Breivik used his right to seek parole. On 22 July 2011, Breivik carried out terrorist attacks on the government quarter in Oslo and at a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp on Utoya island, killing 77 people and leaving hundreds more injured. In August 2012, he was sentenced to maximum detention of 21 years and has been serving his sentence in full isolation since then.

https://sputniknews.com/20211129/mass-killer-breivik-sending-letters-to-survivors-with-excerpts-from-his-manifesto-1091098523.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

anders breivik, norway