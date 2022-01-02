'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole

There is still a risk that Breivik will commit new, serious crimes after his release, Oslo's State Attorney Hulda Karlsdottir told the NTB news agency. After his imprisonment ends, Breivik will still have the desire and ability to commit brutal murders since he said that he wants to "continue his fight" and believes that violence is necessary to achieve his political goals, the Oslo District Court's verdict against Breivik added. In July 2021, when the minimum 10-year period of his custodial sentence expired, the 42-year-old Breivik used his right to seek parole. On 22 July 2011, Breivik carried out terrorist attacks on the government quarter in Oslo and at a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp on Utoya island, killing 77 people and leaving hundreds more injured. In August 2012, he was sentenced to maximum detention of 21 years and has been serving his sentence in full isolation since then.
In 2012 Breivik was sentenced to 21 years for killing 77 people and injuring hundreds more during terrorist attacks in Norway's capital Oslo and on Utoya island at a summer camp for young left-wing political activists.
There is still a risk that Breivik will commit new, serious crimes after his release, Oslo's State Attorney Hulda Karlsdottir told the NTB news agency.
"As we assess it, based on the material we have received from the Prison and Probation Service - which deals with him every day - and a new risk assessment made by a psychiatrist, we believe there is still a danger that Breivik will commit a new, serious crime," Karlsdottir said.
After his imprisonment ends, Breivik will still have the desire and ability to commit brutal murders since he said that he wants to "continue his fight" and believes that violence is necessary to achieve his political goals, the Oslo District Court's verdict against Breivik added.
In July 2021, when the minimum 10-year period of his custodial sentence expired, the 42-year-old Breivik used his right to seek parole.
On 22 July 2011, Breivik carried out terrorist attacks on the government quarter in Oslo and at a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp on Utoya island, killing 77 people and leaving hundreds more injured. In August 2012, he was sentenced to maximum detention of 21 years and has been serving his sentence in full isolation since then.