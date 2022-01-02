Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/still-a-danger-he-will-commit-new-crime-says-prosecutor-as-anders-breivik-seeks-parole-1091981662.html
'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole
'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole
There is still a risk that Breivik will commit new, serious crimes after his release, Oslo's State Attorney Hulda Karlsdottir told the NTB news agency.
2022-01-02T17:00+0000
2022-01-02T17:01+0000
anders breivik
norway
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981981_0:137:2597:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_5f02ad519d664d868836750bee9b8adf.jpg
There is still a risk that Breivik will commit new, serious crimes after his release, Oslo's State Attorney Hulda Karlsdottir told the NTB news agency. After his imprisonment ends, Breivik will still have the desire and ability to commit brutal murders since he said that he wants to "continue his fight" and believes that violence is necessary to achieve his political goals, the Oslo District Court's verdict against Breivik added. In July 2021, when the minimum 10-year period of his custodial sentence expired, the 42-year-old Breivik used his right to seek parole. On 22 July 2011, Breivik carried out terrorist attacks on the government quarter in Oslo and at a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp on Utoya island, killing 77 people and leaving hundreds more injured. In August 2012, he was sentenced to maximum detention of 21 years and has been serving his sentence in full isolation since then.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/mass-killer-breivik-sending-letters-to-survivors-with-excerpts-from-his-manifesto-1091098523.html
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/02/1091981981_0:0:2597:1947_1920x0_80_0_0_7b950d8aa2f0bd589046af740107030b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anders breivik, norway

'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole

17:00 GMT 02.01.2022 (Updated: 17:01 GMT 02.01.2022)
© LISE AARESUDMass murderer Anders Behring Breivik is pictured on the third day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, on January 12, 2017.
Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik is pictured on the third day of the appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, on January 12, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© LISE AARESUD
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
In 2012 Breivik was sentenced to 21 years for killing 77 people and injuring hundreds more during terrorist attacks in Norway's capital Oslo and on Utoya island at a summer camp for young left-wing political activists.
There is still a risk that Breivik will commit new, serious crimes after his release, Oslo's State Attorney Hulda Karlsdottir told the NTB news agency.

"As we assess it, based on the material we have received from the Prison and Probation Service - which deals with him every day - and a new risk assessment made by a psychiatrist, we believe there is still a danger that Breivik will commit a new, serious crime," Karlsdottir said.

After his imprisonment ends, Breivik will still have the desire and ability to commit brutal murders since he said that he wants to "continue his fight" and believes that violence is necessary to achieve his political goals, the Oslo District Court's verdict against Breivik added.
In July 2021, when the minimum 10-year period of his custodial sentence expired, the 42-year-old Breivik used his right to seek parole.
Anders Behring Breivik (file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Mass Killer Breivik Sending Letters to Survivors With Excerpts From His Manifesto
29 November 2021, 05:07 GMT
On 22 July 2011, Breivik carried out terrorist attacks on the government quarter in Oslo and at a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp on Utoya island, killing 77 people and leaving hundreds more injured. In August 2012, he was sentenced to maximum detention of 21 years and has been serving his sentence in full isolation since then.
510000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:13 GMTCyberattack on UK Defence Academy Had 'Significant' Impact, Ex-Director Says
17:00 GMT'Still a Danger He Will Commit New Crime,' Says Prosecutor as Anders Breivik Seeks Parole
16:25 GMTMexican President Statue Is Toppled, Decapitated Shortly After Unveiling
15:28 GMTDonbass Militia Accuses Kiev of Illegal Deployment of Weapons, Equipment Near Conflict Zone
15:01 GMTNew Afghan Army Nearly Complete as Tens of Thousands Join, Says Taliban
14:42 GMTGerman Protesters, Officers Hurt in COVID-19 Rally in Thuringia
14:06 GMTTempers Flare as Amsterdam Protesters Against COVID Rules Clash With Police - Videos
14:04 GMT'Man Did I Have Fun': Andy Cohen Speaks Up After His New Year's Eve Rant About Bill de Blasio
13:51 GMTMan Arrested Over South Africa Parliament Fire Due in Court Tuesday
13:51 GMTMystery Neurological Illness Causing Swift Cognitive Decline Reportedly Spreads in Canadian Province
13:50 GMTUK Might Ease Immigration Rules For Indians Ahead of Trade Talks
13:45 GMTUS Would Get ‘Big Surprise’ If It Tried F-35 Raid Against Russia in Black Sea, Chinese Media Says
12:40 GMTFrance Removes EU Flag From Arc de Triomphe After Backlash
12:39 GMTProtesters Rally in Amsterdam Against Coronavirus Restrictions
12:36 GMTBill Clinton Should Face Probe Over Ties to Sex Traffickers Maxwell & Epstein, Claim Legal Experts
12:34 GMTHijab-Clad Girls Banned From Entering Classroom in India's Karnataka
12:19 GMTUkraine’s Own National Security and Defence Council Debunks Claims of ‘Russian Troop Buildup’
11:42 GMTLionel Messi Tests Positive for COVID-19
11:30 GMTViolence Against Government 'Sometimes Justified', One in Three Americans Say in New Poll
11:22 GMTRussian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown