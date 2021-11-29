Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/mass-killer-breivik-sending-letters-to-survivors-with-excerpts-from-his-manifesto-1091098523.html
Mass Killer Breivik Sending Letters to Survivors With Excerpts From His Manifesto
Mass Killer Breivik Sending Letters to Survivors With Excerpts From His Manifesto
In his manifesto published ahead of the dual terrorist attack seen as the deadliest in Norway's peacetime history, Anders Breivik railed against... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T05:07+0000
2021-11-29T05:07+0000
anders breivik
news
europe
norway
terrorism
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103833/85/1038338534_0:0:3543:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4db519b24712870a0d69c25207b6a7.jpg
Terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who is currently serving Norway's longest sentence of 21 years, is still sending numerous letters from prison to his victims and survivors, in which he repeats the message from the manifesto he made before he attacked the government quarter and Utøya in 2011.Among others, Lisbeth Røyneland, the leader of the 22 July Support Group, who lost her daughter in Breivik's terrorist attack, received a copy of the eight-page printed letter signed by Breivik, which national broadcaster NRK described as "consisting of white power propaganda". Similar letters like this were sent to the Labour Party's Youth League, whose camp Breivik targeted on the island of Utøya, parliamentary representatives and others who hold public positions.Labour Party MP and Utøya survivor Torbjørn Vereide also received a letter from his assailant. By 2016, Breivik had sent and received around 3,000 letters. However, a court subsequently concluded that a strict control regime was necessary, in order to prevent him from establishing contact with like-minded people outside the prison.Erling Fæste, the assistant director of the Prison and Probation Service, has pledged to ensure that victims and survivors don't get any letters. He emphasised that the reason why letters are currently allowed is the Execution of Sentences Act which says that prisoners should be entitled to do so, unless it could lead to new criminal offences.Breivik's defender Øystein Storrvik argued that his client is already under "extremely strict conditions" when it comes to communication with the outside world. "It is difficult to imagine that there is a legal basis for further tightening", he explained.Vidar Strømme, the director of the Norwegian Institute for Human Rights, argued that the punishment for prisoners is to be deprived of their liberty, but not other rights."It is important that you get to use freedom of expression, also in prison. It is a basic principle", Strømme argued. However, he argued, there is a possibility of obtaining a restraining order if there is a danger of personal prosecution.Anders Behring Breivik is known as the deadliest mass murderer in Norway's peacetime history for his dual attack against Oslo's government quarter and the Labour Youth Camp on Utøya Island in 2011, which killed 77 and wounded over 150.Ahead of the attack, which scarred Norway's national psyche, Anders Breivik issued a manifesto against multiculturalism and Islam, in which he also blamed feminism for "Europe's cultural suicide".Diagnosed with narcissistic and antisocial personality disorder, Breivik has since been serving Norway's harshest sentence of 21 years in solitary confinement.
https://sputniknews.com/20210721/norwegian-anti-racist-memorial-tagged-breivik-was-right-ahead-of-10-year-anniversary-of-attacks-1083427675.html
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103833/85/1038338534_394:0:3543:2362_1920x0_80_0_0_a461299246a4e660af1be5edda930521.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anders breivik, news, europe, norway, terrorism, scandinavia

Mass Killer Breivik Sending Letters to Survivors With Excerpts From His Manifesto

05:07 GMT 29.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / POOL / HEIKO JUNGEAnders Behring Breivik (file)
Anders Behring Breivik (file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / POOL / HEIKO JUNGE
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
In his manifesto published ahead of the dual terrorist attack seen as the deadliest in Norway's peacetime history, Anders Breivik railed against multiculturalism and Islam and blamed feminism for "Europe's cultural suicide".
Terrorist Anders Behring Breivik, who is currently serving Norway's longest sentence of 21 years, is still sending numerous letters from prison to his victims and survivors, in which he repeats the message from the manifesto he made before he attacked the government quarter and Utøya in 2011.
Among others, Lisbeth Røyneland, the leader of the 22 July Support Group, who lost her daughter in Breivik's terrorist attack, received a copy of the eight-page printed letter signed by Breivik, which national broadcaster NRK described as "consisting of white power propaganda". Similar letters like this were sent to the Labour Party's Youth League, whose camp Breivik targeted on the island of Utøya, parliamentary representatives and others who hold public positions.

"I reckon he does it to make us react so that he gets attention. But as one left behind, I describe it as harassment. He wants us to know that he is there, and he wants to scare us in a way", Lisbeth Røyneland told national broadcaster NRK. "And it is completely untenable that a mass murderer can send letters to his victims. That is completely unacceptable", she argued.

Labour Party MP and Utøya survivor Torbjørn Vereide also received a letter from his assailant.

"I got a lump in my stomach. I think it was terribly uncomfortable, to be completely honest", Vereide said. "There is something a bit absurd about someone who has pointed a weapon at you and fired and tried to kill you, now sends a letter to you. I felt that my heart stopped a little, and that my day became a little heavy", the MP said, emphasising the importance of countering "verbal swastikas" from the convicted terrorist.

By 2016, Breivik had sent and received around 3,000 letters. However, a court subsequently concluded that a strict control regime was necessary, in order to prevent him from establishing contact with like-minded people outside the prison.
Erling Fæste, the assistant director of the Prison and Probation Service, has pledged to ensure that victims and survivors don't get any letters. He emphasised that the reason why letters are currently allowed is the Execution of Sentences Act which says that prisoners should be entitled to do so, unless it could lead to new criminal offences.
Breivik's defender Øystein Storrvik argued that his client is already under "extremely strict conditions" when it comes to communication with the outside world. "It is difficult to imagine that there is a legal basis for further tightening", he explained.
Vidar Strømme, the director of the Norwegian Institute for Human Rights, argued that the punishment for prisoners is to be deprived of their liberty, but not other rights.
"It is important that you get to use freedom of expression, also in prison. It is a basic principle", Strømme argued. However, he argued, there is a possibility of obtaining a restraining order if there is a danger of personal prosecution.
Norwegian flags and flowers are seen in Sundvollen, close to Utoya island, background, where gunman Anders Behring Breivik killed at least 68 people, near Oslo, Norway (Foto vom 28.07.11). - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2021
Norwegian Anti-Racist Memorial Tagged 'Breivik Was Right' Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary of Attacks
21 July, 05:10 GMT
Anders Behring Breivik is known as the deadliest mass murderer in Norway's peacetime history for his dual attack against Oslo's government quarter and the Labour Youth Camp on Utøya Island in 2011, which killed 77 and wounded over 150.
Ahead of the attack, which scarred Norway's national psyche, Anders Breivik issued a manifesto against multiculturalism and Islam, in which he also blamed feminism for "Europe's cultural suicide".
Diagnosed with narcissistic and antisocial personality disorder, Breivik has since been serving Norway's harshest sentence of 21 years in solitary confinement.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:07 GMTMass Killer Breivik Sending Letters to Survivors With Excerpts From His Manifesto
04:47 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: Japan to Ban Travellers From Entering to Prevent Spread of Omicron Variant
03:46 GMTVideo: Jacksonville Jaguars Mascot Risks it All in Failed Stunt, Still Unable to Bring Luck to Team
03:39 GMTGOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans
02:53 GMTMaduro Calls EU Observers at Latest Venezuelan Elections ‘Delegation of Spies’
02:43 GMT'Keep Livin': Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas Governor
02:36 GMTOver 2,000 People Protest Against COVID-19 Measures in Prague - Reports
02:19 GMT'French Trump' & Possible Presidential Candidate Zemmour Spotted Showing Middle Finger to Protester
01:28 GMTMarket Bull Expects US Fed to Raise Rates Six Times By 2024 Due to High Inflation
00:24 GMTRepublican Rep. Says Congress Leadership 'Needs to Change' as GOP Could Secure Southern Border
YesterdayFauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain
Yesterday‘Absolute Hubris’: Rand Paul Slams Fauci For Saying 'I Represent Science'
YesterdayRoger Stone Calls FBI 'Biden's Personal Gestapo' While Speaking of Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
YesterdayJennifer Lopez Feels Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Is 'Truly Meant To Be,' Report Says
YesterdayUS Transport Sec Buttigieg Wriggles on Ridiculed 'Racist Roads' Comments
YesterdayNew Jersey School to Remove President Woodrow Wilson's Name Over Racism Legacy
YesterdayTrump's Super PAC to Hold Biggest Fundraiser Yet Amid Biden's Sinking Polls - Report
YesterdayFrance Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
YesterdayWHO: Data Insufficient to Conclude Omicron More Dangerous Than Delta
YesterdayUS Reportedly Sends Two Military Convoys to Syria Consisting of Over 100 Vehicles