Prime Minister of Haiti Survives Assassination Attempt Near Gonaives Church

A failed attempt to assassinate the prime minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, took place on Sunday at a church in the city of Gonaives during a mass dedicated to the 218th anniversary of the country's independence.

The broadcaster reported that armed people had opened fire at the prime minister, and that at least one person was killed and several others wounded. Henry did not suffer any injuries during the Sunday incident.It was previously reported by local media outlets that local gangs had warned the prime minister against attending any events in Gonaives. The Dominican Today outlet detailed that there were no worshippers inside the Gonaives church at the time of the shooting, underscoring that solely local authorities and government officials had been present. Following the failed assassination attempt, Haitian authorities canceled all other events dedicated to the anniversary of independence.The latest development came about after reports earlier revealed that a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise would not be extradited to Haiti, and would instead be transported to Colombia. Haitian efforts to extradite the suspect have twice failed.

