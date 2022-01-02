https://sputniknews.com/20220102/jamaica-not-planning-to-extradite-moise-murder-suspect-to-haiti---reports-1091969855.html

Jamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports

Jamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports

Jamaica will be deporting former Colombian army officer Mario Antonio Palacios, a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, to Colombia, local media report.

2022-01-02T03:10+0000

2022-01-02T03:10+0000

2022-01-02T03:10+0000

jamaica

colombia

assassination

jovenel moise

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/15/1090114312_0:148:2858:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_9954fbe5dbae0a4a0bdb804e7772bd3f.jpg

"The applicant should depart by Monday January 3," High Court judge Justice Courtney Daye ordered during a New Year's Eve court sitting, as quoted by The Gleaner.According to the newspaper, Haiti has twice requested Palacios’ extradition to face trial there, but the requests were denied by Jamaican prosecutors.Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and received medical treatment in the United States. Haitian authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens.

https://sputniknews.com/20210912/haiti-dcp-seeks-prime-ministers-resignation-after-invitation-to-testify-on-moises-murder-1089001607.html

jamaica

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jamaica, colombia, assassination, jovenel moise