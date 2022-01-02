Registration was successful!
Jamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports
Jamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports
Jamaica will be deporting former Colombian army officer Mario Antonio Palacios, a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, to Colombia, local media report.
"The applicant should depart by Monday January 3," High Court judge Justice Courtney Daye ordered during a New Year's Eve court sitting, as quoted by The Gleaner.According to the newspaper, Haiti has twice requested Palacios' extradition to face trial there, but the requests were denied by Jamaican prosecutors.Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and received medical treatment in the United States. Haitian authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens.
Jamaica Not Planning to Extradite Moise Murder Suspect to Haiti - Reports

03:10 GMT 02.01.2022
© Matias DelacroixA billboard of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise is used to block a road during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
A billboard of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise is used to block a road during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
© Matias Delacroix
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jamaica will be deporting former Colombian army officer Mario Antonio Palacios, a suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, to Colombia, local media report.
"The applicant should depart by Monday January 3," High Court judge Justice Courtney Daye ordered during a New Year's Eve court sitting, as quoted by The Gleaner.
According to the newspaper, Haiti has twice requested Palacios’ extradition to face trial there, but the requests were denied by Jamaican prosecutors.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry signs a document at an office during the signing ceremony of the Political Agreement for a peaceful and effective governance of the interim period with the opposition in Port-au-Prince, Haiti - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
Haiti DCP Seeks Prime Minister's Resignation After Invitation to Testify on Moise's Murder
12 September 2021, 06:02 GMT
Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and received medical treatment in the United States. Haitian authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens.
