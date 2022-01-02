Possible Meteor Explosion May Have Caused Loud Boom, Ground Shaking in Pittsburgh on New Year's Day
On Saturday morning, a loud explosion was reported across the southwestern suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service said that a meteor explosion was the presumptive cause of a loud boom and tremors near Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day.
The loud explosion heard over SW PA earlier may have been a meteor explosion. This GOES-16 GLM Total Optical Energy product shows a flash that was not associated with lightning. No confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time. pic.twitter.com/ArtHCEA1RT— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 1, 2022
According to the National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan, satellite data recorded a flash over Washington County, southwest of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, shortly before 11:30 am on Saturday.
Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors. There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022
On Saturday, 1 January, residents of the region reported a loud explosion with windows rattling or things in their homes shaking.