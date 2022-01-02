https://sputniknews.com/20220102/possible-meteor-explosion-may-have-caused-loud-boom-ground-shaking-in-pittsburgh-on-new-years-day-1091973521.html

Possible Meteor Explosion May Have Caused Loud Boom, Ground Shaking in Pittsburgh on New Year's Day

On Saturday morning, a loud explosion was reported across the southwestern suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 02.01.2022, Sputnik International

The National Weather Service said that a meteor explosion was the presumptive cause of a loud boom and tremors near Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day.According to the National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan, satellite data recorded a flash over Washington County, southwest of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, shortly before 11:30 am on Saturday.On Saturday, 1 January, residents of the region reported a loud explosion with windows rattling or things in their homes shaking.

