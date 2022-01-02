Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/possible-meteor-explosion-may-have-caused-loud-boom-ground-shaking-in-pittsburgh-on-new-years-day-1091973521.html
On Saturday morning, a loud explosion was reported across the southwestern suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 02.01.2022, Sputnik International
Possible Meteor Explosion May Have Caused Loud Boom, Ground Shaking in Pittsburgh on New Year's Day

On Saturday morning, a loud explosion was reported across the southwestern suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service said that a meteor explosion was the presumptive cause of a loud boom and tremors near Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day.
According to the National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan, satellite data recorded a flash over Washington County, southwest of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, shortly before 11:30 am on Saturday.
On Saturday, 1 January, residents of the region reported a loud explosion with windows rattling or things in their homes shaking.
