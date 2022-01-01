'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
© AFP 2021 / ASTRID STAWIARZAndy Cohen attends SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
American talk show host Andy Cohen has had some choice words reserved for the now former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, which he shared with the public on New Year’s Eve.
During his appearance on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”, Cohen insisted that “the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor” de Blasio has been.
“So, sayonara sucker!” he declared, delivering a mock salute.
.@Andy's incredible, drunken rant about @BilldeBlasio! pic.twitter.com/sFUcQUcJNp— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) January 1, 2022
As a video of Cohen’s speech started circulating on social media, a number of netizens appeared amused by Andy’s rhetoric.
January 1, 2022
Was awesome— dawnie2424 (@dawnie2424) January 1, 2022
Amen brother!!— HillbillyHorrorShow (@HillBillHorror) January 1, 2022
Some took note of the spirit in which the observations were made, suggesting that alcohol might have been involved.
As the mayor of NYC, I think that Andy Cohen is Hammered right now, due to too much Champagne drinks. Cheers, and Have a Happy New Year's Everyone/Everybody !— Kevin S. Oshiro (@kevin_oshiro) January 1, 2022
I guess the the scotch finally hit a man!— Edward G. Gowan SAF, 🏳️🌈🍀💙🏄♂️😷❄️🐻BLM (@GriffenBurkes) January 1, 2022
And there were those who pointed out that, although Cohen spoke of “four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” de Blasio actually served eight years in office.
Andy, did you forget that he's been the Mayor for 8 years?— Lantern Girl (@708Diogenes) January 1, 2022
No longer eligible to serve as the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio was succeeded on 1 January by Eric Adams.