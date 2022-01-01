https://sputniknews.com/20220101/sayonara-sucker-andy-cohen-bids-farewell-to-ex-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-1091966504.html

'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Some social media users remarked that, although Cohen mentioned “four years as the crappiest term of mayor of New York”, De Blasio actually lasted eight... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International

American talk show host Andy Cohen has had some choice words reserved for the now former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, which he shared with the public on New Year’s Eve.During his appearance on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”, Cohen insisted that “the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor” de Blasio has been.“So, sayonara sucker!” he declared, delivering a mock salute.As a video of Cohen’s speech started circulating on social media, a number of netizens appeared amused by Andy’s rhetoric.Some took note of the spirit in which the observations were made, suggesting that alcohol might have been involved.And there were those who pointed out that, although Cohen spoke of “four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” de Blasio actually served eight years in office.No longer eligible to serve as the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio was succeeded on 1 January by Eric Adams.

