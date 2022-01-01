Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/sayonara-sucker-andy-cohen-bids-farewell-to-ex-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-1091966504.html
'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
Some social media users remarked that, although Cohen mentioned "four years as the crappiest term of mayor of New York", De Blasio actually lasted eight years.
bill de blasio
social media
farewell
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/01/1091966641_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c9436a498d616f5a37e8e9edbc00ef26.jpg
American talk show host Andy Cohen has had some choice words reserved for the now former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, which he shared with the public on New Year’s Eve.During his appearance on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”, Cohen insisted that “the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor” de Blasio has been.“So, sayonara sucker!” he declared, delivering a mock salute.As a video of Cohen’s speech started circulating on social media, a number of netizens appeared amused by Andy’s rhetoric.Some took note of the spirit in which the observations were made, suggesting that alcohol might have been involved.And there were those who pointed out that, although Cohen spoke of “four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” de Blasio actually served eight years in office.No longer eligible to serve as the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio was succeeded on 1 January by Eric Adams.
2022
bill de blasio, social media, farewell, viral

'Sayonara Sucker!' Andy Cohen Bids Farewell to Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

19:05 GMT 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ASTRID STAWIARZ Andy Cohen attends SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
Andy Cohen attends SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room on December 10, 2021 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / ASTRID STAWIARZ
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Some social media users remarked that, although Cohen mentioned "four years as the crappiest term of mayor of New York", De Blasio actually lasted eight years.
American talk show host Andy Cohen has had some choice words reserved for the now former NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, which he shared with the public on New Year’s Eve.
During his appearance on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live”, Cohen insisted that “the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor” de Blasio has been.
“So, sayonara sucker!” he declared, delivering a mock salute.
As a video of Cohen’s speech started circulating on social media, a number of netizens appeared amused by Andy’s rhetoric.
Some took note of the spirit in which the observations were made, suggesting that alcohol might have been involved.
And there were those who pointed out that, although Cohen spoke of “four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” de Blasio actually served eight years in office.
No longer eligible to serve as the Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio was succeeded on 1 January by Eric Adams.
