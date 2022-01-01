https://sputniknews.com/20220101/russian-citizens-vaccinated-with-sputnik-v-now-allowed-to-enter-saudi-arabia-health--ministry-says-1091955232.html

Russian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says

Russian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says

Russian citizens inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are now allowed to enter Saudi Arabia

"Those vaccinated with Sputnik V must undergo a 48-hour quarantine and pass a PCR test after entering [Saudi Arabia]," the ministry said in a statement.Saudi Arabia requires full vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone willing to make a hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.Sputnik V vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.

