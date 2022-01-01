Registration was successful!
Russian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says
Russian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says
Russian citizens inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are now allowed to enter Saudi Arabia
"Those vaccinated with Sputnik V must undergo a 48-hour quarantine and pass a PCR test after entering [Saudi Arabia]," the ministry said in a statement.Saudi Arabia requires full vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone willing to make a hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.Sputnik V vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
world, covid-19, sputnik v

Russian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia, Health Ministry Says

04:32 GMT 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinA vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is placed on a table in a medical room at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
A vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is placed on a table in a medical room at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
DOHA (Sputnik) - Russian citizens inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are now allowed to enter Saudi Arabia, the latter's Ministry of Health said.
"Those vaccinated with Sputnik V must undergo a 48-hour quarantine and pass a PCR test after entering [Saudi Arabia]," the ministry said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia requires full vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone willing to make a hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.
Sputnik V vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
