Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/gamaleya-institute-head-says-no-need-to-update-sputnik-v-vaccine-for-now-1091646420.html
Gamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now
Gamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now
Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research centre, which developed Sputnik V, said there is currently no need to modify the vaccine, but modern technologies make it possible to do it within weeks.
2021-12-19T13:07+0000
2021-12-19T13:08+0000
vaccine
alexander gintsburg
sputnik v
gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841555_0:202:3126:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_20d80fec55f6906f485b35f6358f381c.jpg
"At the moment, those who use Sputnik V definitely do not face the need to change the vaccine strain. Unfortunately, no one will be able to tell you what will happen next with the evolution [of the virus]. Our technologies indeed allow us to create new antigen variants of vaccines very quickly, literally for a couple of weeks," Gintsburg told Rossiya 1.The health official also confirmed that Sputnik V could be used " an infinite number of times" for bi-annual re-vaccination.In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine is being used in Russia's nationwide immunization drive and has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/sputnik-v-induces-robust-neutralising-antibody-response-to-omicron-variant-preliminary-study-shows-1091604643.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/09/1082841555_199:0:2928:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e23053cbf0dd715062f170d057cccc95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vaccine, alexander gintsburg, sputnik v, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology

Gamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now

13:07 GMT 19.12.2021 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 19.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Antonio CalanniA medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021
A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
© AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
Subscribe
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY, Russia (Sputnik) - Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research centre, which developed Sputnik V, said there is currently no need to modify the vaccine, but modern technologies make it possible to do it within weeks.
"At the moment, those who use Sputnik V definitely do not face the need to change the vaccine strain. Unfortunately, no one will be able to tell you what will happen next with the evolution [of the virus]. Our technologies indeed allow us to create new antigen variants of vaccines very quickly, literally for a couple of weeks," Gintsburg told Rossiya 1.
The health official also confirmed that Sputnik V could be used " an infinite number of times" for bi-annual re-vaccination.
A vial labelled Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Sputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
17 December, 12:02 GMT
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine is being used in Russia's nationwide immunization drive and has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTWHO Expects Documents on Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia in Late December, Spokesman Says
13:37 GMTScottish Witches Executed 300 Years Ago for ‘Wicked’ Spells, ‘Sex with the Devil’ to Be Pardoned
13:07 GMTGamaleya Institute Head Says No Need to Update Sputnik V Vaccine for Now
13:05 GMTIDF, US Cyber Units Hold Mysterious Joint Drills to Ensure ‘Cyber Network Superiority’
12:56 GMTSome 'Mysterious Ingredient' May Be Causing Universe to Expand Faster Than it Should, Claims Study
12:36 GMTFrench Defenсe Minister Says Paris Unwilling to Return to Cold War With Russia
12:17 GMT'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
12:10 GMTKremlin Spokesman Believes WHO Will Recognise Sputnik V 'Within Next Few Months'
12:01 GMTProtesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
11:49 GMTPolls Open in Chile For 2nd Round of Presidential Election
11:35 GMTUS Quidditch & MLQ Changing Name Over J.K.Rowling's Views on Trans People
11:31 GMTTension Erupts After Two Political Leaders Killed Within 12 Hours in Indian State of Kerala
11:30 GMT'Authorised, But Not Required': US Air Force Allows Use of Gender Pronouns in Email Signatures
11:24 GMTKim Jong-un’s Sister Reportedly Promoted Back Into Politburo Amid Behind-the-Scenes Intrigue
11:00 GMTWho Are Gabriel Boric & Jose Kast, the Political Opposites Vying for Chile’s Presidency?
10:57 GMTNATO Chief Speaks Against Conference With Russia on Spheres of Influence
10:27 GMTHorrors of Self-Styled Godman Raping Woman With Wife's Help Exposed in India's Tamil Nadu
10:26 GMTIDF Detains 4 People Suspected of Killing Israeli Man
10:07 GMTPrince William Reportedly Urged by 'Terrified' Queen Not to Fly Choppers Amid Succession Line Fears
10:06 GMTIndonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts Again Prompting Evacuation