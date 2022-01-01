Registration was successful!
German NGO's Ship Brings 440 Refugees Rescued at Sea to Sicily, Reports Say
German NGO's Ship Brings 440 Refugees Rescued at Sea to Sicily, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A ship operated by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch has brought to Sicily 440 refugees including more than 200 minors... 01.01.2022, Sputnik International
According to RaiNews24 broadcaster, local authorities are now giving health checks to the rescued migrants before they can come ashore. Most minors in the group, which includes, among others, 14 children under one year old, have come to Europe unaccompanied by adults, the broadcaster said.The broadcaster noted that migrants, who were rescued in December, were on board of Sea-Watch ship for a week, waiting for the authorities to authorize the ship’s docking in the port.On 29 December, another charity vessel, operated by Doctors Without Borders, brought 558 refugees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea from 17 December to 24 December to Sicily.Since January, about 66,500 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea, according to the Italian Interior Ministry, compared to 34,000 a year earlier and 11,500 in 2019.
sicily
europe, migrants, sicily

German NGO's Ship Brings 440 Refugees Rescued at Sea to Sicily, Reports Say

12:03 GMT 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / GIOVANNI ISOLINO A boat transporting migrants arrives in the port of Messina after a rescue operation at see on April 18, 2015 in Sicily
A boat transporting migrants arrives in the port of Messina after a rescue operation at see on April 18, 2015 in Sicily - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / GIOVANNI ISOLINO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A ship operated by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch has brought to Sicily 440 refugees including more than 200 minors, Italian media reported on Saturday.
According to RaiNews24 broadcaster, local authorities are now giving health checks to the rescued migrants before they can come ashore. Most minors in the group, which includes, among others, 14 children under one year old, have come to Europe unaccompanied by adults, the broadcaster said.
The broadcaster noted that migrants, who were rescued in December, were on board of Sea-Watch ship for a week, waiting for the authorities to authorize the ship's docking in the port.
On 29 December, another charity vessel, operated by Doctors Without Borders, brought 558 refugees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea from 17 December to 24 December to Sicily.
Since January, about 66,500 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea, according to the Italian Interior Ministry, compared to 34,000 a year earlier and 11,500 in 2019.
