International
https://sputniknews.com/20220101/buckingham-palace-paralysed-over-prince-andrews-case-royal-insiders-reportedly-claim-1091959411.html
Buckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim
Buckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim
Buckingham Palace has been "paralysed with indecision" over the way to handle things related to sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the Mail Online reported, quoting "senior royal insiders".
2022-01-01T12:05+0000
2022-01-01T12:05+0000
uk
Buckingham Palace has been "paralysed with indecision" over the way to handle things related to sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the Mail Online reported, quoting "senior royal insiders". The duke behaved with "impunity" as a member of the royal family because everybody at the palace was "too scared" to stand up to him, the insiders said, according to the paper. Earlier, the Sun reported that there were "four to six witnesses" willing to testify in court and prove that the duke had met with Virginia Roberts Guiffre, who accuses him of rape. According to Guiffre, Prince Andrew sexually abused her three times in 2001 when she was 17 and under the control of the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She also claims that they had danced together in a London club and the duke was "sweating profusely". Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied all the allegations, saying he has never met Guiffre. Apart from this, he revealed during an interview with the BBC in 2019 he had a medical condition that made him unable to sweat. His legal team, however, has failed to prove this very claim. The case against the duke is a civil one and he cannot be jailed. However, if he is found guilty of "battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress", he may face millions of pounds in damages to be paid to his accuser.
prince andrew, uk

Buckingham Palace 'Paralysed' Over Prince Andrew's Case, Royal Insiders Reportedly Claim

12:05 GMT 01.01.2022
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021
Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, the Sun reported, citing the legal team of Virginia Roberts Guiffre, that Prince Andrew could be linked with his sex abuse accuser by “four to six witnesses” willing to testify in court.
Buckingham Palace has been "paralysed with indecision" over the way to handle things related to sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the Mail Online reported, quoting "senior royal insiders".
The duke behaved with "impunity" as a member of the royal family because everybody at the palace was "too scared" to stand up to him, the insiders said, according to the paper.
"The duke made clear that the only person he answered to was the Queen...He wouldn't take advice from anyone. [He] acted with total impunity and staff were just too scared to stand up to him as a member of the Royal Family. Her Majesty almost always backed him and he fully exploited that," a former Buckingham Palace staff member reportedly said.
Earlier, the Sun reported that there were "four to six witnesses" willing to testify in court and prove that the duke had met with Virginia Roberts Guiffre, who accuses him of rape. According to Guiffre, Prince Andrew sexually abused her three times in 2001 when she was 17 and under the control of the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She also claims that they had danced together in a London club and the duke was "sweating profusely".
In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
Virginia Giuffre's Lawyers Demand Prince Andrew Prove His 'Inability to Sweat'
Yesterday, 08:37 GMT
Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied all the allegations, saying he has never met Guiffre. Apart from this, he revealed during an interview with the BBC in 2019 he had a medical condition that made him unable to sweat. His legal team, however, has failed to prove this very claim.
The case against the duke is a civil one and he cannot be jailed. However, if he is found guilty of "battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress", he may face millions of pounds in damages to be paid to his accuser.
