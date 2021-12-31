https://sputniknews.com/20211231/johnson-says-uk-in-better-position-than-last-year-as-covid-19-infections-soar-1091941230.html

Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar

Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that the United Kingdom is in “an incomparably” better position than this time last year in terms of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the country currently seeing a record number of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

2021-12-31T09:48+0000

2021-12-31T09:48+0000

2021-12-31T09:49+0000

boris johnson

uk

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091642865_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_60b120e37f1676975e8f2309e76a6e6d.jpg

The prime minister also hailed the success of COVID-19 vaccine programme and the "heroic" public response to the booster campaign, claiming that the government’s target to offer a third dose to every eligible adult in the UK had been met.Johnson, who has resisted calls to impose new COVID-19 social restrictions in England to tackle the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant, urged people, however, to be "cautious", amid fears that the National Health Service could be overwhelmed by a surge in positive cases in the first week of January.On Thursday, the UK recorded a further 189,213 COVID-19 cases, a new daily record since the pandemic began in March, 2020, while in England alone, the number of patients in hospital climbed to 11,452, its highest level since February.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, uk, coronavirus, covid-19