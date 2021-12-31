https://sputniknews.com/20211231/uk-business-leaders-warn-shortage-of-covid-tests-7-day-quarantine-will-bring-britain-to-standstill-1091937968.html

UK Business Leaders Warn Shortage of COVID Tests, 7-Day Quarantine Will Bring Britain to Standstill

UK Business Leaders Warn Shortage of COVID Tests, 7-Day Quarantine Will Bring Britain to Standstill

Business leaders and scientists in the UK have warned that a shortage of COVID tests and the seven-day quarantine period may finally bring Britain to a standstill.

2021-12-31T08:12+0000

2021-12-31T08:12+0000

2021-12-31T08:12+0000

national health service (nhs)

business

sajid javid

uk

coronavirus

covid-19

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091736857_0:67:3400:1980_1920x0_80_0_0_93e5a15993d0ccbe266e42f4533e53d9.jpg

Business leaders and scientists in the UK have warned that a shortage of COVID tests and the seven-day quarantine period may finally bring Britain to a standstill.He cautioned that "this will worsen in the New Year as people return from Christmas".John Foster from the Confederation of British Industry, for his part, claimed that the level of worker absences was "starting to bite firms" and that slashing self-isolation to five days (which is now the case with the US) would be "a pragmatic choice that can help keep the economy moving".Mark Walport, former UK chief scientific adviser, has meanwhile told the BBC that "there is an astronomical number of infections in the UK at the moment, which means it's not just health and social care workers off sick, but also delivery drivers".The comments come after Health Secretary Sajid Javid told UK lawmakers earlier this week that supplies of lateral flow devices may be rationed over the next few weeks as the National Health Service (NHS) struggles to cope with the "huge demand".He spoke as Tory backbencher Andrew Bridgen asserted that "the biggest threat facing the NHS is forced absenteeism due to people isolating with a cold. It's exactly the same for private businesses".Government Announces New Rules for Self-Isolation This followed the government announcing last week that people infected with COVID in England will now be able to end quarantine after seven days instead of 10 by providing negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.Javid explained that the decision aims to minimise disruption caused by the rapid spread of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus.The calls to reduce the self-isolation period come amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, with England recording 198,348 new infections on 30 December, according to the UKHSA's latest estimates.Recent studies have found that the new variant is less severe in terms of symptoms, but its high rate of transmission is leading to an increasing number of workers, including staff from the health sector, having to observe the seven-day quarantine rule.

https://sputniknews.com/20211218/uk-officials-reportedly-planning-for-2-week-post-christmas-lockdown-over-omicron-variant-concerns-1091621415.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211218/omicron-variant-cases-doubling-in-uk-every-one-and-a-half-days-uk-health-security-agency-says-1091620141.html

Tom One so what really do “business leaders” want ? One minute it’s wittering because their shut, then about passport now about lack of test kids….just shut the……the English, at least….he he !! are going to enjoy New Year’s Eve. The Omicron certainly is more like flu in its severity, folk just need to man-up/ LGBTQRTY-up/ non binary-up and the rest of the woke ridiculous listings….ha ha !! 1

efrhyivdzyjopvuvbr The Great Reset continues - the people are running out of time to wake up. 1

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

national health service (nhs), business, sajid javid, uk, coronavirus, covid-19, omicron strain