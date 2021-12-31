https://sputniknews.com/20211231/huaweis-revenues-nosedive-29-in-2021-amid-us-sanctions-1091941867.html
Huawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
Huawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
Huawei has announced that its annual revenue had fallen by almost a third as compared to last year, in what comes amid US crippling sanctions against the Chinese telecom giant
2021-12-31T10:53+0000
2021-12-31T10:53+0000
2021-12-31T10:53+0000
us
china
sanctions
huawei
revenues
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107801/52/1078015252_0:150:3109:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_3faf1676ee679382d541dc1b92a39e22.jpg
Huawei has announced that its annual revenue fell by almost a third compared to last year, in what comes amid crippling US sanctions against the Chinese telecom giant.In an annual New Year message on Friday, Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping said that the company’s revenue for this year plummeted by 29% year-on-year to 634 billion yuan ($99.5 billion).He added that the tech carrier segment had “remained stable” and that “overall performance was in line with our forecasts”.US Tightening Screws on Huawei The statement comes amid Washington's ongoing crackdown on Huawei, which kicked off in May 2019, when the US Department of Commerce banned Internet providers from using the company's products and American tech firms from selling technologies to the Chinese titan without obtaining a special license first.The White House argues that the company is collaborating with the Chinese government to allow it to spy on those who use the tech company's equipment, allegations that have been rejected by both Beijing and Huawei.Last year, the US barred manufacturers from using American technology to produce chips for Huawei, in a move that came amid the Trump administration's efforts to pressure foreign countries not to purchase Huawei's 5G equipment.
https://sputniknews.com/20210331/strong-in-face-of-adversity-huaweis-sales-on-rise-despite-us-sanctions-1082497532.html
koursk koursk
it is not so serious, because the chinese state, the communist party and its companies had surely anticipated in front of the whims of the gang of the crooked billionaires which governs the nato zone *** the chinese state, the pcc and the companies of the countries will soon have semiconductors whose performance will be significantly superior to the junk produced in the bazaars of the NATO underworld *** and in retaliation, the Chinese state will have to close all the bazaars of the big mafia installed in China, and begin to dissolve, through the channels of finance, the fortunes of musk, bezos, arnault and other thugs, real nuisances for the planet
0
1
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107801/52/1078015252_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c69f1bd9941dadf9538d4c36d6c7e248.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, china, sanctions, huawei, revenues
Huawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
In 2019, Huawei was placed on an export blacklist by then-US President Donald Trump. The Chinese tech giant was denied access to essential US-origin technology, which limited the firm’s ability to design its own chips and procure components from outside suppliers.
Huawei has announced that its annual revenue fell by almost a third compared to last year, in what comes amid crippling US sanctions against the Chinese telecom giant
.
In an annual New Year message on Friday, Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping said that the company’s revenue for this year plummeted by 29% year-on-year to 634 billion yuan ($99.5 billion).
“In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities. We enhanced the quality and efficiency of our operations, and expect to round off the year with a total revenue of 634 billion yuan”, Guo underlined.
He added that the tech carrier segment had “remained stable” and that “overall performance was in line with our forecasts”.
The chairman asserted that Huawei was on a “bumpy, but rewarding” road, suggesting that 2022 will come with “its fair share of challenges”.
US Tightening Screws on Huawei
The statement comes amid Washington's ongoing crackdown on Huawei
, which kicked off in May 2019, when the US Department of Commerce banned Internet providers from using the company's products and American tech firms from selling technologies to the Chinese titan without obtaining a special license first.
The White House argues that the company is collaborating with the Chinese government to allow it to spy on those who use the tech company's equipment, allegations that have been rejected by both Beijing and Huawei.
Last year, the US barred manufacturers from using American technology to produce chips for Huawei, in a move that came amid the Trump administration's efforts to pressure foreign countries not to purchase Huawei's 5G equipment.