Huawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions

Huawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions

Huawei has announced that its annual revenue had fallen by almost a third as compared to last year, in what comes amid US crippling sanctions against the Chinese telecom giant

Huawei has announced that its annual revenue fell by almost a third compared to last year, in what comes amid crippling US sanctions against the Chinese telecom giant.In an annual New Year message on Friday, Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping said that the company’s revenue for this year plummeted by 29% year-on-year to 634 billion yuan ($99.5 billion).He added that the tech carrier segment had “remained stable” and that “overall performance was in line with our forecasts”.US Tightening Screws on Huawei The statement comes amid Washington's ongoing crackdown on Huawei, which kicked off in May 2019, when the US Department of Commerce banned Internet providers from using the company's products and American tech firms from selling technologies to the Chinese titan without obtaining a special license first.The White House argues that the company is collaborating with the Chinese government to allow it to spy on those who use the tech company's equipment, allegations that have been rejected by both Beijing and Huawei.Last year, the US barred manufacturers from using American technology to produce chips for Huawei, in a move that came amid the Trump administration's efforts to pressure foreign countries not to purchase Huawei's 5G equipment.

koursk koursk it is not so serious, because the chinese state, the communist party and its companies had surely anticipated in front of the whims of the gang of the crooked billionaires which governs the nato zone *** the chinese state, the pcc and the companies of the countries will soon have semiconductors whose performance will be significantly superior to the junk produced in the bazaars of the NATO underworld *** and in retaliation, the Chinese state will have to close all the bazaars of the big mafia installed in China, and begin to dissolve, through the channels of finance, the fortunes of musk, bezos, arnault and other thugs, real nuisances for the planet 0

