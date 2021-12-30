https://sputniknews.com/20211230/world-war-ii-shell-explodes-in-solomon-islands-leaving-one-dead-and-one-injured-reports-say-1091918612.html

World War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say

World War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and another was severely injured in the Solomon Islands after a shell that had remained in the ground since World War II... 30.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-30T13:59+0000

2021-12-30T13:59+0000

2021-12-30T14:02+0000

shell

solomon islands

asia & pacific

wwii

explosion

blast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/08/1089781806_0:512:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb92aee7cb54988c529a531cd839aa16.jpg

Solomon Islands police said the incident occurred in the Tenaru area, about 12 miles to the east of capital Honiara. A military squad specialising in the disposal of explosives was deployed to the site shortly thereafter.According to preliminary information, two men were trying to dig the shell out when the explosion occurred. The squad found tools used by the victims, as well as other ammunition they had managed to excavate.The police warned that people should immediately report such discoveries to the authorities.During World War II, the Solomon Islands saw fierce battles between Japanese and Allied forces, including the Battle of Tenaru in 1942. The areas of past battlefields are still strewn with dangerous unexploded ammunition in the ground.

solomon islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

shell, solomon islands, asia & pacific, wwii, explosion, blast