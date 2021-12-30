Registration was successful!
World War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say

13:59 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 30.12.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Stefan Krasowski / Tetere Beach
Tetere Beach - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Stefan Krasowski /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person died and another was severely injured in the Solomon Islands after a shell that had remained in the ground since World War II exploded, New Zealand's RNZ radio reported Thursday.
Solomon Islands police said the incident occurred in the Tenaru area, about 12 miles to the east of capital Honiara. A military squad specialising in the disposal of explosives was deployed to the site shortly thereafter.
According to preliminary information, two men were trying to dig the shell out when the explosion occurred. The squad found tools used by the victims, as well as other ammunition they had managed to excavate.
The police warned that people should immediately report such discoveries to the authorities.
During World War II, the Solomon Islands saw fierce battles between Japanese and Allied forces, including the Battle of Tenaru in 1942. The areas of past battlefields are still strewn with dangerous unexploded ammunition in the ground.
