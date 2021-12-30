Registration was successful!
LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
Video: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
Video: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
The end of 2021 has been marked, among other things, by tensions on the Ukrainian border, with the West accusing Russia of trying to allegedly "invade" its neighbour. And it appears there are different ways to seek de-escalation.
Shamans in Peru have carried out a traditional year-end ritual at San Cristobal hill in Lima, making predictions for 2022 and even trying to "cleanse" the negativity in international relations with a ceremony that involved portraits of Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and America's Joe Biden.Aside from conjuring health, luck, and happiness in the upcoming year, the shamans smoked and poured their concoctions on the pictures of the three presidents in order to seek supernatural input in alleviating the tensions on the Ukrainian border.Using seeds and petals, the shamans laid out a circle with the number 2022, to which they directed such offerings as sacred coca leaves and chicha de jora - a traditional corn-based drink.A video purportedly depicting the ritual has been posted on the YouTube channel of the Peruvian outlet La República.As the ceremony finished, Rondán shared his predictions for 2022. According to him, the coronavirus pandemic might finally retreat and the year will mark the end of many conflicts.According to SWI, these predictions can be trusted to a certain point: the Peruvian shamans already predicted the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election of 2020 and Pedro Castillo in Peru.
Video: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden

12:43 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / PILAR OLIVARESPeruvian's shamans give their predictions for 2022 holding photos of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a traditional ritual prior to New Year's Eve at San Cristobal hill in Lima, Peru December 29, 2021
Peruvian's shamans give their predictions for 2022 holding photos of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a traditional ritual prior to New Year's Eve at San Cristobal hill in Lima, Peru December 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / PILAR OLIVARES
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The end of 2021 has been marked, among other things, by tensions on the Ukrainian border, with the West accusing Russia of trying to allegedly "invade" its neighbour. And it appears there are different ways to seek de-escalation.
Shamans in Peru have carried out a traditional year-end ritual at San Cristobal hill in Lima, making predictions for 2022 and even trying to "cleanse" the negativity in international relations with a ceremony that involved portraits of Russia's Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and America's Joe Biden.
Aside from conjuring health, luck, and happiness in the upcoming year, the shamans smoked and poured their concoctions on the pictures of the three presidents in order to seek supernatural input in alleviating the tensions on the Ukrainian border.
Using seeds and petals, the shamans laid out a circle with the number 2022, to which they directed such offerings as sacred coca leaves and chicha de jora - a traditional corn-based drink.

"We are meeting asking Father Sun, Mother Earth, Mother Water, and Father Air to definitively end all this chaos that has caused so much pain throughout the planet", Shaman Felix Rondán said of the ritual, as cited by SWI.

A video purportedly depicting the ritual has been posted on the YouTube channel of the Peruvian outlet La República.
As the ceremony finished, Rondán shared his predictions for 2022. According to him, the coronavirus pandemic might finally retreat and the year will mark the end of many conflicts.

"There will be peace and tranquility, and good health for all", the shaman assured.

According to SWI, these predictions can be trusted to a certain point: the Peruvian shamans already predicted the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election of 2020 and Pedro Castillo in Peru.
Video: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
