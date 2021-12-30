Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/more-than-2800-flights-canceled-12000-delays-globally-on-thursday-flight-tracker-shows-1091927868.html
More than 2,800 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Delays Globally on Thursday, Flight Tracker Shows
More than 2,800 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Delays Globally on Thursday, Flight Tracker Shows
More than 2,800 flights were canceled and nearly 12,000 more were delayed around the world on Thursday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused staff shortages at airlines, the tracking website FlightAware showed.
2021-12-30T23:27+0000
2021-12-30T23:27+0000
us
flight cancellations
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091927841_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ed83beb4cf164786c9c1df4b0c5469.jpg
"We strongly urge flyers with non-essential travel scheduled before January 2, 2022, to consider changing their travel to a later date using our flexible travel policy," the airline JetBlue said in a statement, encouraging passengers to think about rescheduling nonessential flights during the holidays.JetBlue said it expects the number of cases to surge in the US northeast, where most of its crew are based.Along with the Omicron variant overrunning the United States and sickening flight crews, winter weather has caused numerous flight cancellations.Health officials have acknowledged that the Omicron variant is more transmissible but the cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/some-3000-flights-cancelled-11500-delayed-worldwide-on-tuesday-1091876793.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091927841_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d814017a9d81d011d4e406020d55cd91.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, flight cancellations, covid-19, omicron strain

More than 2,800 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Delays Globally on Thursday, Flight Tracker Shows

23:27 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIJAH NOUVELAGEPassengers are seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 20, 2021.
Passengers are seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. December 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 2,800 flights were canceled and nearly 12,000 more were delayed around the world on Thursday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused staff shortages at airlines, the tracking website FlightAware showed.
"We strongly urge flyers with non-essential travel scheduled before January 2, 2022, to consider changing their travel to a later date using our flexible travel policy," the airline JetBlue said in a statement, encouraging passengers to think about rescheduling nonessential flights during the holidays.
JetBlue said it expects the number of cases to surge in the US northeast, where most of its crew are based.
A Boeing 777X airplane takes off during its first test flight from the company's plant in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 25, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Some 3,000 Flights Cancelled, 11,500 Delayed Worldwide on Tuesday
Yesterday, 04:59 GMT
Along with the Omicron variant overrunning the United States and sickening flight crews, winter weather has caused numerous flight cancellations.
Health officials have acknowledged that the Omicron variant is more transmissible but the cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:32 GMTTop 10 Richest People on Earth Got Wealthier by Over $400 Bln in 2021, Bloomberg Index Shows
23:27 GMTMore than 2,800 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Delays Globally on Thursday, Flight Tracker Shows
23:10 GMTVideos: Authorities Evacuate Second Colorado Town Over Raging Wildfires
23:02 GMTSirens Activated in Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports
22:36 GMTRussian Envoy to US Says Situation With NATO Crawling Into Ukraine 'Extremely Dangerous'
22:01 GMTCOVID-19 Omicron Patients Spend Less Time in Hospital — And Immune Cells Target Mutant
21:52 GMTRussia Needs Legally Binding Agreements on Security Guarantees, Kremlin Says After Putin-Biden Call
21:46 GMTVideos: Four Protesters Reportedly Shot by Soldiers at Sudan’s 11th ‘March of Millions’ Against Coup
21:40 GMTPentagon Chief Austin Now Sole National Guard Director in DC
21:39 GMTKaty Beer-y: Netizens Mock Singer's Racy Outfit at Vegas Residency Concert
21:33 GMT‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
20:53 GMTOver 11,200 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland in 2021
20:46 GMTUS Air Force Flew Second Spy Plane Over Eastern Ukraine Just Hours Before Putin-Biden Call - Reports
20:39 GMTEstonia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers
20:34 GMTCDC Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship Travel Regardless of Vaccination Status
20:30 GMTChildren 5-11 Years of Age Report Systemic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine
20:25 GMTRichmond's Confederate Statues to Be Moved to Black History Museum in January
20:20 GMTTwo Injured in North Carolina High School Basketball Tournament Shooting, Police Say
20:17 GMTHead of Iranian Delegation Says Progress Made in JCPOA Talks in Vienna
20:10 GMTUkrainian Businessman Who Rescued Rocket Startup 'Firefly' to Sell His Stake in Firm on US' Demand