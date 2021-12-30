https://sputniknews.com/20211230/more-than-2800-flights-canceled-12000-delays-globally-on-thursday-flight-tracker-shows-1091927868.html
More than 2,800 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Delays Globally on Thursday, Flight Tracker Shows
More than 2,800 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Delays Globally on Thursday, Flight Tracker Shows
More than 2,800 flights were canceled and nearly 12,000 more were delayed around the world on Thursday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused staff shortages at airlines, the tracking website FlightAware showed.
2021-12-30T23:27+0000
2021-12-30T23:27+0000
2021-12-30T23:27+0000
us
flight cancellations
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091927841_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ed83beb4cf164786c9c1df4b0c5469.jpg
"We strongly urge flyers with non-essential travel scheduled before January 2, 2022, to consider changing their travel to a later date using our flexible travel policy," the airline JetBlue said in a statement, encouraging passengers to think about rescheduling nonessential flights during the holidays.JetBlue said it expects the number of cases to surge in the US northeast, where most of its crew are based.Along with the Omicron variant overrunning the United States and sickening flight crews, winter weather has caused numerous flight cancellations.Health officials have acknowledged that the Omicron variant is more transmissible but the cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/some-3000-flights-cancelled-11500-delayed-worldwide-on-tuesday-1091876793.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091927841_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d814017a9d81d011d4e406020d55cd91.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, flight cancellations, covid-19, omicron strain
More than 2,800 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Delays Globally on Thursday, Flight Tracker Shows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 2,800 flights were canceled and nearly 12,000 more were delayed around the world on Thursday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused staff shortages at airlines, the tracking website FlightAware showed.
"We strongly urge flyers with non-essential travel scheduled before January 2, 2022, to consider changing their travel to a later date using our flexible travel policy," the airline JetBlue said in a statement, encouraging passengers to think about rescheduling nonessential flights during the holidays.
JetBlue said it expects the number of cases to surge in the US northeast, where most of its crew are based.
Along with the Omicron variant overrunning the United States and sickening flight crews, winter weather has caused numerous flight cancellations.
Health officials have acknowledged that the Omicron variant is more transmissible but the cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.