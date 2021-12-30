https://sputniknews.com/20211230/katy-beer-y-netizens-mock-singers-racy-outfit-at-vegas-residency-concert-1091925105.html

Katy Beer-y: Netizens Mock Singer's Racy Outfit at Vegas Residency Concert

It seems nothing could surprise Katy Perry's fans anymore, after all the extraordinary outfits she has flaunted but it seems there is no end to her imagination (or that one of her stylists).

Put your children away from the screen: Katy Perry, 37, has once again stunned netizens, this time wearing a bra made of beer cans during her “Play” residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday night.To tell you more, this was just one of the outfits she donned that evening (including psychedelic sequins), but the beery one was probably the most striking.At one point, it was not clear what she was doing, but according to social media, Perry was "lactating" a Corona beer from her bra.See for yourselves.Here are just some "flattering" comments social media users have posted, as most of them didn't seem to appreciate the singer's stunt.

