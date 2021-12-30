Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-omicron-sweeps-through-washington-dc-ethiopia--the-horn-of-africa-1091895799.html
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa
Records broken as Omicron ravages the Washington, DC region. Is it possible to limit the variant’s infection spread? 30.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-30T08:51+0000
2021-12-30T08:51+0000
ethiopia
ghislaine maxwell
somalia
media
jeffrey epstein
deep state
political misfits
life under covid-19 quarantine
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091895773_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_59d4870389ad7c18d53c38bb25c4f1b2.png
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa
Records broken as Omicron ravages the Washington, DC region. Is it possible to limit the variant’s infection spread?
Aaron Good, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, joins us to talk about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial and how it could be considered something of a distraction to redirect people’s attention away from the larger function she and Jeffrey Epstein may have been serving for the national security state. We talk about the connections to the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. and how these agencies always serve the interests of the rich and a transnational core of power that acts without impunity.Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor at Sputnik News, talks to us about the reports that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is sweeping through the Washington, DC region, with an average of 1,192 new cases per day over the past seven days, and 169 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, making it the highest-risk place in the nation for covid infections. We talk about the measures, or half measures, put in place to allegedly mitigate this crisis here and in the country and how it seems that limiting contagion has taken a back seat to vaccinations.Eugene Puryear, journalist, author, activist, politician, host at Breakthrough News, and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the situation in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, how the TPLF has been pushed back to the Tigray region and the chances of finally resolving this conflict. We also talk about the evolving media coverage and how it seems that the pro-TPLF stance is slowly being discarded, and about the history of U.S. involvement in the Horn of Africa.Femi Ayanbadejo, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, NASA technology transfer partner, founder and CEO of HealthReel, a digital self-health assessment and education platform, and former NFL running back and special teams player, talks to us about the legacy of NFL legend Joe Madden, COVID-19 and the NBA, Shohei Ohtani winning the Male Athlete of Year award, and the ongoing MLB lockout.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ethiopia
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Bob Schlehuber
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128162_10:-1:320:310_100x100_80_0_0_4b63666f555d38d437d5f8efdb1a55c0.jpg
Bob Schlehuber
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128162_10:-1:320:310_100x100_80_0_0_4b63666f555d38d437d5f8efdb1a55c0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091895773_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1a40b30c427a2de3dfa2a28c15255d07.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, ghislaine maxwell, somalia, media, jeffrey epstein, deep state, political misfits, life under covid-19 quarantine, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), аудио, radio

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa

08:51 GMT 30.12.2021
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa
Subscribe
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Records broken as Omicron ravages the Washington, DC region. Is it possible to limit the variant’s infection spread?
Aaron Good, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, joins us to talk about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial and how it could be considered something of a distraction to redirect people’s attention away from the larger function she and Jeffrey Epstein may have been serving for the national security state. We talk about the connections to the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. and how these agencies always serve the interests of the rich and a transnational core of power that acts without impunity.
Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor at Sputnik News, talks to us about the reports that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is sweeping through the Washington, DC region, with an average of 1,192 new cases per day over the past seven days, and 169 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, making it the highest-risk place in the nation for covid infections. We talk about the measures, or half measures, put in place to allegedly mitigate this crisis here and in the country and how it seems that limiting contagion has taken a back seat to vaccinations.
Eugene Puryear, journalist, author, activist, politician, host at Breakthrough News, and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the situation in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, how the TPLF has been pushed back to the Tigray region and the chances of finally resolving this conflict. We also talk about the evolving media coverage and how it seems that the pro-TPLF stance is slowly being discarded, and about the history of U.S. involvement in the Horn of Africa.
Femi Ayanbadejo, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, NASA technology transfer partner, founder and CEO of HealthReel, a digital self-health assessment and education platform, and former NFL running back and special teams player, talks to us about the legacy of NFL legend Joe Madden, COVID-19 and the NBA, Shohei Ohtani winning the Male Athlete of Year award, and the ongoing MLB lockout.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:54 GMTChina Warns America's Actions Regarding Taiwan Expose Washington to 'Unbearable Price'
09:31 GMTBiden and Putin to Hold Call on Thursday Ahead of January Talks on Ukraine
08:40 GMTIraqi Interpreter Working for US Troops Says Collaborators 'Abandoned Like Toys'
08:33 GMTRussia Will Seek Firm Security Guarantees From US During Geneva Talks on 10 January
07:59 GMTMan on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa
07:51 GMTIraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
07:25 GMTHindu Seer Arrested for Insulting India's Independence Leader Mahatma Gandhi
07:16 GMTNo 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
07:01 GMTIndia Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
06:40 GMTWe Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video
06:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Statue in India's Goa Sparks Twitterstorm
06:36 GMTVirtually Impossible to Tell Apart Omicron and Common Cold, Swedish Professor Says
06:07 GMTCriticism of Russia's Verdict on Memorial NGO Shows Disrespect for Judicial System
05:54 GMTReports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
05:53 GMTDanes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
05:48 GMTPrince Andrew 'Should Be Quaking in His Boots' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says
05:28 GMTNorwegian Diplomat Slams NATO Boss Stoltenberg, Urges Him to Ease Russia Tensions
05:25 GMTPrincess Diana Files: Loony Speaker, Loopy Ideas
05:00 GMT'Others Must Be Held Accountable': Epstein Accuser Giuffre Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Maxwell Trial
04:51 GMTBoycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says