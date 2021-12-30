https://sputniknews.com/20211230/ghislaine-maxwell-trial-omicron-sweeps-through-washington-dc-ethiopia--the-horn-of-africa-1091895799.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa

Records broken as Omicron ravages the Washington, DC region. Is it possible to limit the variant’s infection spread? 30.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-30T08:51+0000

2021-12-30T08:51+0000

2021-12-30T08:51+0000

ethiopia

ghislaine maxwell

somalia

media

jeffrey epstein

deep state

political misfits

life under covid-19 quarantine

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091895773_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_59d4870389ad7c18d53c38bb25c4f1b2.png

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial; Omicron Sweeps Through Washington, DC; Ethiopia & The Horn Of Africa Records broken as Omicron ravages the Washington, DC region. Is it possible to limit the variant’s infection spread?

Aaron Good, political scientist and host of the American Exception podcast on Patreon, joins us to talk about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial and how it could be considered something of a distraction to redirect people’s attention away from the larger function she and Jeffrey Epstein may have been serving for the national security state. We talk about the connections to the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. and how these agencies always serve the interests of the rich and a transnational core of power that acts without impunity.Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor at Sputnik News, talks to us about the reports that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is sweeping through the Washington, DC region, with an average of 1,192 new cases per day over the past seven days, and 169 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, making it the highest-risk place in the nation for covid infections. We talk about the measures, or half measures, put in place to allegedly mitigate this crisis here and in the country and how it seems that limiting contagion has taken a back seat to vaccinations.Eugene Puryear, journalist, author, activist, politician, host at Breakthrough News, and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the situation in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, how the TPLF has been pushed back to the Tigray region and the chances of finally resolving this conflict. We also talk about the evolving media coverage and how it seems that the pro-TPLF stance is slowly being discarded, and about the history of U.S. involvement in the Horn of Africa.Femi Ayanbadejo, certified nutritionist, human performance expert, NASA technology transfer partner, founder and CEO of HealthReel, a digital self-health assessment and education platform, and former NFL running back and special teams player, talks to us about the legacy of NFL legend Joe Madden, COVID-19 and the NBA, Shohei Ohtani winning the Male Athlete of Year award, and the ongoing MLB lockout.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

somalia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Bob Schlehuber https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128162_10:-1:320:310_100x100_80_0_0_4b63666f555d38d437d5f8efdb1a55c0.jpg

Bob Schlehuber https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128162_10:-1:320:310_100x100_80_0_0_4b63666f555d38d437d5f8efdb1a55c0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Bob Schlehuber https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128162_10:-1:320:310_100x100_80_0_0_4b63666f555d38d437d5f8efdb1a55c0.jpg

ethiopia, ghislaine maxwell, somalia, media, jeffrey epstein, deep state, political misfits, life under covid-19 quarantine, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), аудио, radio