https://sputniknews.com/20211230/eurotunnel-bans-eu-based-britons-driving-through-france-to-get-home-from-uk-1091915261.html

Eurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK

Eurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK

Eurotunnel has warned UK nationals living in the EU that they cannot drive through France to get home from Britain due to new strict COVID restrictions

2021-12-30T12:19+0000

2021-12-30T12:19+0000

2021-12-30T12:19+0000

france

restrictions

eurotunnel

uk

eu

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091912415_0:0:3070:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_8c3b627a63b6dac2d23b522c0d42e71a.jpg

Eurotunnel has warned UK nationals living in the EU that they cannot drive through France to get home from Britain due to new strict COVID restrictions.The company was referring to the French government's move on 18 December to tighten the screws on non-essential travel from the UK to France after the new coronavirus variant Omicron surged in Britain. France currently only allows travel from the UK for "compelling reasons".The French Interior Ministry, however, told the Daily Mail that Eurotunnel was wrong and that providing travellers have documentation, they should be free to travel.Under French travel guidance, "nationals of the European Union or equivalent", as well as their partners and children, "who have their main residence in France or who join, in transit through France, their main residence in a country of the European Union" are considered to have a compelling reason for travelling from Britain through France.Even so, reports from Britons living in the EU indicated that reaching their home via French soil was no longer considered a "compelling reason".They included Roland Moore, a public affairs director in Brussels, who tweeted that he was escorted from the Eurotunnel "like a criminal" and handed a paper pertaining to the new restrictions on British nationals.The French government's website still appears to suggest that British nationals can travel through France if they live in the EU.Eurotunnel connects Britain and France and serves as a lifeline to mainland Europe, linking England's Folkestone and Coquelles, near Calais.

https://sputniknews.com/20200730/future-of-eurotunnel-is-at-stake-as-boris-johnson-faces-new-challenge-over-role-of-ecj-1080014648.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

france, restrictions, eurotunnel, uk, eu, coronavirus, covid-19