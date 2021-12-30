Bollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah in Hot Water for Calling Mughals 'Refugees' - Video

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has landed in hot water for calling the Mughals "refugees" who arrived in India to make the country their homeland.The 71-year-old actor is taking flak after a video clip of a recent interview went viral in which he can be seen making controversial statements.In the interview, the 71-year-old actor says: "The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature".The actor also said that while some Muslim invaders looted India, there were also "refugees" who made the country their homeland.“No one talks about Taimur, no one talks about Mahmud of Ghazni, no one talks about Nadir Shah. I don’t think these people are conversant with that history, the marauders who came, looted, and left”, he said.Naseeruddin also warned of a civil war in India if attempts at a "Muslim genocide" and the anti-Muslim campaign continue.Since making these statements, Naseeruddin has been facing backlash for referring to the Mughals as "refugees", making #Mughals and #civilwar trend on Twitter.A Twitter user wrote, “If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonisers and Invaders!”Some social media users, however, sided with Naseeruddin and agreed that Muslims are being discriminated against in India, and radical profiling of them will one day lead to a civil war as Indian Muslims will fight back. *The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
Naseeruddin Shah has often found himself mired in controversy by making statements on political and religious issues. He previously faced backlash after slamming a group of Indian Muslims celebrating the Taliban's* return to power in Afghanistan.
"Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like”, he added.
Mughals came here to settle. They Contributed to India's Culture, Music and Left lasting Legacies. You can call them refugees: Naseeruddin Shah to Karan Thapar pic.twitter.com/uqC6aXTaz3
The Mughals were a Muslim people who invaded and ruled over the Indian subcontinent in the 1500s, creating one of the world's greatest empires. Babur was the first Mughal ruler who wreaked great destruction and violence after invading India. His descendants then ruled the country for over 200 years.
A Twitter user wrote, “If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonisers and Invaders!”
It’s naive to think that talks of “civil war” will stop hate against Muslims, rather the same thing will be used to create false equivalence & further target Muslims, so be careful about the vocabulary or Plz Shut up !!
The Ancestors of Mughals, the Timurids had a great of art and architecture in Samarqand and Bukhara. Naseeruddin Shah is bit wrong here. People coming with cannons, muskets, swords and arrows aren't refugees. They are Invaders.#Mughals#naseeruddinshahpic.twitter.com/ScIf8p4IkS
Some social media users, however, sided with Naseeruddin and agreed that Muslims are being discriminated against in India, and radical profiling of them will one day lead to a civil war as Indian Muslims will fight back.
Renowned Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has rightly predicted civil war in his interview with Karan Thapar. U can not marginalize 20% of population just because they r of different religions. Indian minority will certainly take avenge. The day it happens, there will be Civil War.
What Naseeruddin Shah said about Mughals and history doesn't matter but he said about consequences of Muslim genocide is true. Discriminative behaviour against muslims and radical profiling of Muslims in India will lead to civil war. #naseeruddinshah