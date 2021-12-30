https://sputniknews.com/20211230/bollywood-actor-naseeruddin-shah-in-hot-water-for-calling-mughals-refugees---video-1091910083.html

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has landed in hot water for calling the Mughals "refugees" who arrived in India to make the country their homeland.The 71-year-old actor is taking flak after a video clip of a recent interview went viral in which he can be seen making controversial statements.In the interview, the 71-year-old actor says: "The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature".The actor also said that while some Muslim invaders looted India, there were also "refugees" who made the country their homeland.“No one talks about Taimur, no one talks about Mahmud of Ghazni, no one talks about Nadir Shah. I don’t think these people are conversant with that history, the marauders who came, looted, and left”, he said.Naseeruddin also warned of a civil war in India if attempts at a "Muslim genocide" and the anti-Muslim campaign continue.Since making these statements, Naseeruddin has been facing backlash for referring to the Mughals as "refugees", making #Mughals and #civilwar trend on Twitter.A Twitter user wrote, “If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonisers and Invaders!”Some social media users, however, sided with Naseeruddin and agreed that Muslims are being discriminated against in India, and radical profiling of them will one day lead to a civil war as Indian Muslims will fight back. *The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

