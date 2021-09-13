Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Indian Actor Naseeruddin Shah Says Govt Seeking 'Propaganda' Films, Brings Up 'Nazi Germany' Case
© AFP 2021 / STRIndian Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah attends the book launch of 'The Village of Pointless Conversation', which spawned the Hindi film 'Finding Fanny', in Mumbai on February 23, 2016
One of the most prominent Muslim actors in the Indian film industry, Naseeruddin Shah, had recently posted a video message on social media slamming some of country's Muslims for celebrating the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan. His comments stirred a row while various political groups supported his views.
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that an attempt is being made by Indian government authorities to prompt the film industry to make "pro-government" films.
In an interview with NDTV news service, the three-time National Film Award winning actor said that the film industry is witnessing several changes.
"They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of the government. They are also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly," said the actor, who is a recipient of India's third and fourth highest civilian awards -- Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
"In Nazi Germany also this was attempted. Filmmakers who were outstanding, world class, were rounded up and asked to make films propagating the Nazi philosophy," Shah added.
Earlier this month, the noted actor had triggered a row by saying: "Even as Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous."
Saying that he faced a backlash for his remarks, the 71-year-old actor clarified that he was only referring to those who openly made a statement in favour of the Taliban. "The past history of Taliban should make us pretty anxious." .
Thank you Naseeruddin Shah for speaking up.Afghanistan is under a direct Taliban invasion via religious fanatics.Islam has nothing with terrorism and Taliban Taliban don't practice any islam.— Abdul Jalil Ayubi (@JalilAyubi) September 5, 2021
They are paid killer and proxy of neighbour
Bollywood legend
pic.twitter.com/joxI46cmMU
"What saddened me was that there are sections of the Muslim community who are in agreement. I also received pats on the back from the rightwing. I don't need any such congratulations or label," he said.
The actor rued that while "harmless" statements by Muslim leaders and students were being penalised, statements about "perpetrating violence" against the Muslim community are not being castigated, "let alone taken to task", according to NDTV.