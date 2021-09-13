Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/indian-actor-naseeruddin-shah-says-govt-seeking-propaganda-films-brings-up-nazi-germany-case-1089031461.html
Indian Actor Naseeruddin Shah Says Govt Seeking 'Propaganda' Films, Brings Up 'Nazi Germany' Case
Indian Actor Naseeruddin Shah Says Govt Seeking 'Propaganda' Films, Brings Up 'Nazi Germany' Case
One of the most prominent Muslim actors in the Indian film industry, Naseeruddin Shah, had recently posted a video message on social media slamming some of... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T13:59+0000
2021-09-13T13:59+0000
afghanistan
muslim
afghanistan
india
sputnik
bollywood
bollywood
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089035477_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_94c390948ef77759c68753fa76778dfb.jpg
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that an attempt is being made by Indian government authorities to prompt the film industry to make "pro-government" films.In an interview with NDTV news service, the three-time National Film Award winning actor said that the film industry is witnessing several changes. "They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of the government. They are also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly," said the actor, who is a recipient of India's third and fourth highest civilian awards -- Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Earlier this month, the noted actor had triggered a row by saying: "Even as Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous." Saying that he faced a backlash for his remarks, the 71-year-old actor clarified that he was only referring to those who openly made a statement in favour of the Taliban. "The past history of Taliban should make us pretty anxious." ."What saddened me was that there are sections of the Muslim community who are in agreement. I also received pats on the back from the rightwing. I don't need any such congratulations or label," he said. The actor rued that while "harmless" statements by Muslim leaders and students were being penalised, statements about "perpetrating violence" against the Muslim community are not being castigated, "let alone taken to task", according to NDTV.
afghanistan
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089035477_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd3108feb5319df2b847c8138556dc4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
muslim, afghanistan, india, sputnik, bollywood, bollywood

Indian Actor Naseeruddin Shah Says Govt Seeking 'Propaganda' Films, Brings Up 'Nazi Germany' Case

13:59 GMT 13.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRIndian Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah attends the book launch of 'The Village of Pointless Conversation', which spawned the Hindi film 'Finding Fanny', in Mumbai on February 23, 2016
Indian Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah attends the book launch of 'The Village of Pointless Conversation', which spawned the Hindi film 'Finding Fanny', in Mumbai on February 23, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / STR
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
One of the most prominent Muslim actors in the Indian film industry, Naseeruddin Shah, had recently posted a video message on social media slamming some of country's Muslims for celebrating the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan. His comments stirred a row while various political groups supported his views.
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that an attempt is being made by Indian government authorities to prompt the film industry to make "pro-government" films.
In an interview with NDTV news service, the three-time National Film Award winning actor said that the film industry is witnessing several changes.
"They are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of the government. They are also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly," said the actor, who is a recipient of India's third and fourth highest civilian awards -- Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

"In Nazi Germany also this was attempted. Filmmakers who were outstanding, world class, were rounded up and asked to make films propagating the Nazi philosophy," Shah added.

Earlier this month, the noted actor had triggered a row by saying: "Even as Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world, celebrations of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous."
Saying that he faced a backlash for his remarks, the 71-year-old actor clarified that he was only referring to those who openly made a statement in favour of the Taliban. "The past history of Taliban should make us pretty anxious." .
"What saddened me was that there are sections of the Muslim community who are in agreement. I also received pats on the back from the rightwing. I don't need any such congratulations or label," he said.
The actor rued that while "harmless" statements by Muslim leaders and students were being penalised, statements about "perpetrating violence" against the Muslim community are not being castigated, "let alone taken to task", according to NDTV.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:49 GMTUS Biggest Retailer Walmart to Start Accepting Payments in Litecoin
14:40 GMTScientists Suggest Studying Impact of Exotic Fruits Amid Nipah Virus Outbreak in India
14:40 GMTPentagon Wrests Back Control of Chunk of Internet Claimed by Mystery Company When Trump Left Office
14:15 GMTChinese Media Says US, Taiwan to Be Taught ‘Lesson’ if Taipei’s Washington Diplomatic Office Renamed
14:10 GMTEU Must Be Ready to Reject Results of Russian Parliamentary Elections, Draft Report Says
13:59 GMTIndian Actor Naseeruddin Shah Says Govt Seeking 'Propaganda' Films, Brings Up 'Nazi Germany' Case
13:49 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
13:44 GMTIran Still Refuses to Explain Traces of Nuclear Materials at Undeclared Locations, IAEA Says
13:14 GMTBTS Win, Lil Nas X 'Gay Agenda' & Megan Fox's 'Naked' Dress: Best Moments of MTV Awards Show
13:06 GMTBollywood Seeks to Recover Covid Losses With a $135 Million Film Deal
12:46 GMTTaliban Reportedly Finds $6Mln, Gold Bars in Home of Self-Declared Afghan President Saleh
12:44 GMT'It's Cheap': Political Party in Georgia Places Campaign Ad on Pornhub, Media Says
12:41 GMTFire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Photo, Video
12:30 GMTSudanese Embassy Dismisses Report That Khartoum Has Asked Moscow for Aid in Exchange for Naval Base
12:14 GMTNew Afghan Gov't to Take Every Legal Step Possible to Lift US Asset Freeze, Taliban Says
12:09 GMTPutin Says Many People Around Him Contract COVID-19, Not Ruling Out Quarantine
12:07 GMTGerman Regulator to Decide on Nord Stream 2 AG Certification Bid No Later Than 8 January
11:58 GMTFederer, Nadal Fans Make Fun of Djokovic After Serbian Star Fails to Break Their Grand Slam Record
11:56 GMTUnited Nations Convenes International Conference on Aid to Afghanistan in Geneva
11:37 GMTFlorida Teens Charged With Plotting ‘Columbine-Style’ Mass School Shooting