IIHF Cancels World Junior Championship Over Coronavirus Infections in Several Teams
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has canceled the World Junior Championship over coronavirus cases detected in several teams.
2021-12-29T21:37+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091897116_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_da44f1b0c5e1bea968e14e6adda5becc.jpg
"Following a recommendation by the tournament COVID-19 Medical Group and the IIHF Medical Committee, the IIHF Council has decided that, due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be cancelled to ensure the health and safety of all participants," the IIHF said in a statement on late Wednesday."The decision comes following a positive case on a player on the Russian national team, which would have necessitated a forfeit of the Russia-Slovakia game scheduled for 29 December. The game is the third to be cancelled due to positive cases, following Switzerland-USA and Finland-Czechia," the statement added.
IIHF Cancels World Junior Championship Over Coronavirus Infections in Several Teams

21:37 GMT 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff RobersonUnited States goalie Alex Cavallini, right, stops a shot from Canada's Brianne Jenner (19) during the second period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Olympics Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo.
United States goalie Alex Cavallini, right, stops a shot from Canada's Brianne Jenner (19) during the second period of a women's exhibition hockey game ahead of the Beijing Olympics Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Maryland Heights, Mo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has canceled the World Junior Championship over coronavirus cases detected in several teams.
"Following a recommendation by the tournament COVID-19 Medical Group and the IIHF Medical Committee, the IIHF Council has decided that, due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be cancelled to ensure the health and safety of all participants," the IIHF said in a statement on late Wednesday.
"The decision comes following a positive case on a player on the Russian national team, which would have necessitated a forfeit of the Russia-Slovakia game scheduled for 29 December. The game is the third to be cancelled due to positive cases, following Switzerland-USA and Finland-Czechia," the statement added.
