IIHF Cancels World Junior Championship Over Coronavirus Infections in Several Teams

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has canceled the World Junior Championship over coronavirus cases detected in several teams.

"Following a recommendation by the tournament COVID-19 Medical Group and the IIHF Medical Committee, the IIHF Council has decided that, due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be cancelled to ensure the health and safety of all participants," the IIHF said in a statement on late Wednesday."The decision comes following a positive case on a player on the Russian national team, which would have necessitated a forfeit of the Russia-Slovakia game scheduled for 29 December. The game is the third to be cancelled due to positive cases, following Switzerland-USA and Finland-Czechia," the statement added.

