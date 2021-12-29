Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/hamas-slams-pna-leader-abbas-for-meeting-israeli-defence-minister-for-first-time-in-10-years-1091884679.html
Hamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years
Hamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years
Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas sat down with Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz in the city of Rosh Ha'ayin on Tuesday, in the PA leader's first high-level talks in the Jewish state in a decade.
2021-12-29T12:04+0000
2021-12-29T12:04+0000
mahmoud abbas
talks
government
settlements
palestinian authority
israel
two-state solution
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083748623_0:72:3072:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_be4ca9ac2befb5e56c0996ad13c876ce.jpg
Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas sat down with Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz in the city of Rosh Ha'ayin on Tuesday, in the PA leader's first high-level talks in the Jewish state in a decade.He was partly echoed by Abbas adviser Hussein al-Sheikh who stressed that Tuesday's meeting "dealt with the importance of creating a political horizon that leads to a political solution […] as well as the tense conditions in the field due to the practices of settlers".The adviser was apparently referring to Israel recently approving plans to build another 2,860 housing units in 30 settlements on Palestinian lands, where the Jewish state is trying to extend its sovereignty.Al-Sheikh's remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who assumed office in mid-June, remains opposed to renewed peace negotiations with the Palestinians.The latter signalled a readiness for such talks earlier this year.Gantz, however, made it plain in August that he perceives the Abbas government as the only alternative to the Palestinian political and military movement Hamas that governs Gaza. Hamas is a group blacklisted by Israel as a terrorist organisation.Hamas has, meanwhile, slammed Abbas for meeting Gantz, slamming the PNA leader's move as "reprehensible and condemnable".The statement was preceded by another Hamas spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, tweeting that the group is "not counting on any change in the occupation [Israeli] governments, since they are united on the policy of killing and confiscating Palestinian rights".Israel's Settlement Construction in West BankAs for the issue of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, considered to be an occupied territory by the UN, it remains one of the main stumbling blocks in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.The two-state solution to the conflict is a UN-backed principle, under which two independent sovereign states will coexist peacefully. Its implementation remains stalled, however, as the two parties have not yet agreed on where the border between them should run and who will possess Jerusalem.In January 2020, the Trump administration unveiled its so-called "Deal of the Century" peace plan envisioning a two-state solution, including the recognition of Israeli claims to settler areas in the West Bank, the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.For the Palestinians, who immediately rejected the plan, the "Deal of the Century" offered $50 billion in infrastructure and investment assistance, pledging a few neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem for a Palestinian state capital.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/with-israel--hamas-locking-horns-again-a-gaza-based-expert-says-full-fledged-war-still-unlikely--1089052255.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210318/white-house-wants-to-make-two-state-solution-to-israeli-palestinian-conflict-priority-report-says-1082383205.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083748623_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c552644380631cee7235fff882a8ca2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mahmoud abbas, talks, government, settlements, palestinian authority, israel, two-state solution

Hamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years

12:04 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas adjusts his glasses as he listens during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas adjusts his glasses as he listens during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, the Palestinian political and militant movement Hamas said that they don't foresee any positive changes from Israel's post-Netanyahu government, arguing that Tel Aviv will continue to stick to its alleged policy of breaching Palestinians' rights.
Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas sat down with Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz in the city of Rosh Ha'ayin on Tuesday, in the PA leader's first high-level talks in the Jewish state in a decade.
© REUTERS / CORINNA KERNBenny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020
© REUTERS / CORINNA KERN

Gantz, for his part, tweeted that he and Abbas discussed "the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence - for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians".

He was partly echoed by Abbas adviser Hussein al-Sheikh who stressed that Tuesday's meeting "dealt with the importance of creating a political horizon that leads to a political solution […] as well as the tense conditions in the field due to the practices of settlers".
The adviser was apparently referring to Israel recently approving plans to build another 2,860 housing units in 30 settlements on Palestinian lands, where the Jewish state is trying to extend its sovereignty.
Израильская противоракетная система Железный купол перехватывает ракеты, запущенные из сектора Газа в направлении Израиля - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
With Israel & Hamas Locking Horns Again, a Gaza-Based Expert Says Full-Fledged War Still Unlikely
14 September, 06:46 GMT
Al-Sheikh's remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who assumed office in mid-June, remains opposed to renewed peace negotiations with the Palestinians.The latter signalled a readiness for such talks earlier this year.
Gantz, however, made it plain in August that he perceives the Abbas government as the only alternative to the Palestinian political and military movement Hamas that governs Gaza. Hamas is a group blacklisted by Israel as a terrorist organisation.

"If the Palestinian Authority is stronger, Hamas will be weaker. When the Palestinian Authority has more ability to enforce order, there will be more security, and our hand will be forced less", the Israeli defence minister asserted.

Hamas has, meanwhile, slammed Abbas for meeting Gantz, slamming the PNA leader's move as "reprehensible and condemnable".

"This is an attack on the uprising taking place in the West Bank", the militant group's spokesman, Hazim Qasim, argued, in an apparent nod to a recent series of Hamas attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians.

The statement was preceded by another Hamas spokesman, Sami Abu Zuhri, tweeting that the group is "not counting on any change in the occupation [Israeli] governments, since they are united on the policy of killing and confiscating Palestinian rights".

Israel's Settlement Construction in West Bank

As for the issue of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, considered to be an occupied territory by the UN, it remains one of the main stumbling blocks in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
The two-state solution to the conflict is a UN-backed principle, under which two independent sovereign states will coexist peacefully. Its implementation remains stalled, however, as the two parties have not yet agreed on where the border between them should run and who will possess Jerusalem.
A Palestinian laborer works at the construction site of a house during a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2021
White House Wants to Make Two-State Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Priority, Report Says
18 March, 13:59 GMT
In January 2020, the Trump administration unveiled its so-called "Deal of the Century" peace plan envisioning a two-state solution, including the recognition of Israeli claims to settler areas in the West Bank, the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
For the Palestinians, who immediately rejected the plan, the "Deal of the Century" offered $50 billion in infrastructure and investment assistance, pledging a few neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem for a Palestinian state capital.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:21 GMTGlory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
12:15 GMTOpposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power
12:04 GMTHamas Slams PNA Leader Abbas for Meeting Israeli Defence Minister for First Time in 10 Years
11:58 GMTLawyer: Dems Trying to Deprive Trump of Executive Privilege, But Used It to Cover Up Their Own Flaws
11:20 GMTIndian Traders Fear Losses as Gov't Goes for Stringent Market Curbs Amid COVID Case Surge in Delhi
10:56 GMTFormer US National Security Adviser John Bolton Calls for NATO to 'Stand Up to Russia'
10:35 GMTHasta la Vista…Hollywood Star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Journalist Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce
10:30 GMTBroadway Show 'The Music Man' Cancelled as Hollywood Star Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19
10:22 GMTUS Military Budget Hike to 'Support Taiwan' Will Make Few Ripples in Pacific
10:00 GMTIncoming NYC Comptroller Who Vowed to 'Defund Police' to Have NYPD Security Detail
09:57 GMTSaddam Hussein's Lawyers Say American Advisers Influenced Trial, Pressured Defence
09:23 GMTAnother Harry Potter Star Weighs in on Criticism of J.K.Rowling Over Trans Views
09:08 GMTWashington State Lawmakers Offer to Ease Drive-by Shooting Sentencing for Sake of 'Racial Equity'
08:52 GMTNearly 800 Omicron Cases Detected in India, Most in Delhi
08:47 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Baerbock Will Not Attend 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
08:38 GMTForbes: Telegram Founder Tops List of Russian Billionaires Getting Richer in 2021
08:30 GMT2022 May Become 'Year of the Squeeze' for UK Families Due to Soaring Inflation and Higher Taxes
08:23 GMTOrgy Gone Wrong: US Yacht Mogul Robbed and Killed in Luxurious Madrid Hotel After Being Promised Sex
07:03 GMTPutin and Lukashenko to Hold Bilateral Meeting in St. Petersburg
06:52 GMTOutrage as Amazon's Alexa Voice Assistant Recommends a 10-Year-Old to Touch Live Plug With Coin