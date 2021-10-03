https://sputniknews.com/20211003/mahmoud-abbas-poor-ratings-not-surprising-says-official-and-heres-why-1089615998.html

Mahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why

Mahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why

Over the years, the Palestinian president has been slammed for his inability to tackle the acute economic crisis in the enclave as well as Israel's settlement... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-03T05:07+0000

2021-10-03T05:07+0000

2021-10-03T05:07+0000

mahmoud abbas

news

world

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082874417_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_184e062dd7445ed581b5ef75bf1f31b3.jpg

Nearly 80 percent of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, a recent poll found, and Dimitri Diliani, a member of Fatah's Revolutionary Guard, who opposes the president, says the survey didn't surprise him."Over the past few years, the number of Palestinians that want Abbas to leave office has been around 70 percent but these results were unnoticed by the international community".His Own Fault?Now as his popularity has plunged to unprecedented lows, Diliani hopes that "the autocratic and brutal rule of Abbas" will be noticed.Over the years, the Palestinian president has been blamed for a number of failures.Internally, he has been held accountable for corruption, the dire economic situation in the enclave, and high unemployment and poverty rates, which have seen a significant spike of late.He has been accused of contributing to the decline in health services and education, and has been faulted with infringing upon personal freedoms and security.In terms of foreign affairs, Abbas has additionally been perceived as a weak leader. He's been unable to get the stalled peace process off the ground and hasn't prevented Israel from expanding its settlement activity in the West Bank.Internationally, he failed to stop the US from moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018 and couldn't thwart a number of Muslim states from normalising relations with Israel.Adding Fuel to FireBut Diliani says that recent months have added more fuel to the already existing fire of public frustration."The first one was Abbas' unilateral decision to suspend the overly due legislative, presidential, and Palestinian Liberation Organisation elections. And the second one was the brutal assassination of a social media activist, Nizar Banat, who opposed his policies".Those moves have triggered multiple protests across the West Bank. At the beginning of July, shortly after the assassination of Nizar Banat, who's believed to have been killed by the Palestinian security forces, hundreds took to the streets of Ramallah, demanding that the PA chief resign.Similar demands have also been heard in other major cities across the West Bank, but Diliani says these peaceful protests have been silenced with "brutal violence".This is why the Fatah official doesn't believe that Abbas will ever be able to reverse the current trend and uplift his sinking popularity."This current trend cannot be reverted for a number of reasons. It cannot be reverted due to the corruption that's paralysing Abbas' diminishing political system, due to the divisions within Fatah, where his faction is a minority, due to the fact that the PA has become a security agent and, lastly, due to his old age and poor health".For Diliani and many other Palestinians like him, the era of Abbas is long gone but the question is whether the Palestinian president will ever realise that.

https://sputniknews.com/20210929/biden-rejected-request-to-meet-with-abbas-on-margins-of-unga---reports-1089530024.html

godday walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203 0

Louis Andrea I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

mahmoud abbas, news, world, middle east