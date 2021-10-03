Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211003/mahmoud-abbas-poor-ratings-not-surprising-says-official-and-heres-why-1089615998.html
Mahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why
Mahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why
Over the years, the Palestinian president has been slammed for his inability to tackle the acute economic crisis in the enclave as well as Israel's settlement... 03.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-03T05:07+0000
2021-10-03T05:07+0000
mahmoud abbas
news
world
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082874417_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_184e062dd7445ed581b5ef75bf1f31b3.jpg
Nearly 80 percent of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, a recent poll found, and Dimitri Diliani, a member of Fatah's Revolutionary Guard, who opposes the president, says the survey didn't surprise him."Over the past few years, the number of Palestinians that want Abbas to leave office has been around 70 percent but these results were unnoticed by the international community".His Own Fault?Now as his popularity has plunged to unprecedented lows, Diliani hopes that "the autocratic and brutal rule of Abbas" will be noticed.Over the years, the Palestinian president has been blamed for a number of failures.Internally, he has been held accountable for corruption, the dire economic situation in the enclave, and high unemployment and poverty rates, which have seen a significant spike of late.He has been accused of contributing to the decline in health services and education, and has been faulted with infringing upon personal freedoms and security.In terms of foreign affairs, Abbas has additionally been perceived as a weak leader. He's been unable to get the stalled peace process off the ground and hasn't prevented Israel from expanding its settlement activity in the West Bank.Internationally, he failed to stop the US from moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018 and couldn't thwart a number of Muslim states from normalising relations with Israel.Adding Fuel to FireBut Diliani says that recent months have added more fuel to the already existing fire of public frustration."The first one was Abbas' unilateral decision to suspend the overly due legislative, presidential, and Palestinian Liberation Organisation elections. And the second one was the brutal assassination of a social media activist, Nizar Banat, who opposed his policies".Those moves have triggered multiple protests across the West Bank. At the beginning of July, shortly after the assassination of Nizar Banat, who's believed to have been killed by the Palestinian security forces, hundreds took to the streets of Ramallah, demanding that the PA chief resign.Similar demands have also been heard in other major cities across the West Bank, but Diliani says these peaceful protests have been silenced with "brutal violence".This is why the Fatah official doesn't believe that Abbas will ever be able to reverse the current trend and uplift his sinking popularity."This current trend cannot be reverted for a number of reasons. It cannot be reverted due to the corruption that's paralysing Abbas' diminishing political system, due to the divisions within Fatah, where his faction is a minority, due to the fact that the PA has become a security agent and, lastly, due to his old age and poor health".For Diliani and many other Palestinians like him, the era of Abbas is long gone but the question is whether the Palestinian president will ever realise that.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/biden-rejected-request-to-meet-with-abbas-on-margins-of-unga---reports-1089530024.html
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Elizabeth Blade
Elizabeth Blade
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082874417_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f05314f3df4cc898f201d6f50d8a68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mahmoud abbas, news, world, middle east

Mahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why

05:07 GMT 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Majdi MohammedPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks a meeting of the PLO executive committee and a Fatah Central Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2021
© AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
Subscribe
Elizabeth Blade
All materials
Over the years, the Palestinian president has been slammed for his inability to tackle the acute economic crisis in the enclave as well as Israel's settlement activity in the West Bank. He has also been blamed for the relocation of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and normalisation pacts between Israel and a number of Muslim nations
Nearly 80 percent of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, a recent poll found, and Dimitri Diliani, a member of Fatah's Revolutionary Guard, who opposes the president, says the survey didn't surprise him.
"Over the past few years, the number of Palestinians that want Abbas to leave office has been around 70 percent but these results were unnoticed by the international community".

His Own Fault?

Now as his popularity has plunged to unprecedented lows, Diliani hopes that "the autocratic and brutal rule of Abbas" will be noticed.
Over the years, the Palestinian president has been blamed for a number of failures.
Internally, he has been held accountable for corruption, the dire economic situation in the enclave, and high unemployment and poverty rates, which have seen a significant spike of late.
He has been accused of contributing to the decline in health services and education, and has been faulted with infringing upon personal freedoms and security.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
Biden Rejected Request to Meet With Abbas on Margins of UNGA - Reports
29 September, 21:37 GMT
In terms of foreign affairs, Abbas has additionally been perceived as a weak leader. He's been unable to get the stalled peace process off the ground and hasn't prevented Israel from expanding its settlement activity in the West Bank.
Internationally, he failed to stop the US from moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018 and couldn't thwart a number of Muslim states from normalising relations with Israel.

Adding Fuel to Fire

But Diliani says that recent months have added more fuel to the already existing fire of public frustration.

"Two major incidents have contributed to the recent drop in Abbas' ratings", said Diliani.

"The first one was Abbas' unilateral decision to suspend the overly due legislative, presidential, and Palestinian Liberation Organisation elections. And the second one was the brutal assassination of a social media activist, Nizar Banat, who opposed his policies".
Those moves have triggered multiple protests across the West Bank. At the beginning of July, shortly after the assassination of Nizar Banat, who's believed to have been killed by the Palestinian security forces, hundreds took to the streets of Ramallah, demanding that the PA chief resign.
Similar demands have also been heard in other major cities across the West Bank, but Diliani says these peaceful protests have been silenced with "brutal violence".

"We have seen how university professors were imprisoned, how women were beaten up, and how the elderly were gassed…".

This is why the Fatah official doesn't believe that Abbas will ever be able to reverse the current trend and uplift his sinking popularity.
"This current trend cannot be reverted for a number of reasons. It cannot be reverted due to the corruption that's paralysing Abbas' diminishing political system, due to the divisions within Fatah, where his faction is a minority, due to the fact that the PA has become a security agent and, lastly, due to his old age and poor health".
For Diliani and many other Palestinians like him, the era of Abbas is long gone but the question is whether the Palestinian president will ever realise that.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
godday walmper
3 October, 08:41 GMT
000000
I AM SO HAPPY TO WRITE THIS TESTIMONY ON HOW I WAS CURED FROM MY HERPES VIRUS. I have been on internet searching for the surest way to get my cure. And i saw peoples comments about Dr Nelson, curing them from different virus. but i never believed them. I was on doubt but also wanted give a try I contacted him through his WhatsApp number, And he assured me that he will cure me using pure natural herbs cure. My experience with him was great, He sent me the herbal medicine and gave me instructions. After using, he asked me to go for a medical check up after 22days [3weeks} of usage. I agreed with him. to my greatest surprise my result was negative, i am really happy that i am cured from herpes virus and healthy, I went for another test few days ago and also shown negative you can reach him through on WhatsApp +14436204203, Email drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com.
Louis Andrea
3 October, 08:50 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:58 GMTJohnson Vows 'Decisive Action' to Rebuild COVID-Hit Economy Ahead of Conservative Party Conference
05:33 GMTWATCH 'F**k Joe Biden' Chant Heard at NASCAR Race
05:15 GMTDetention of Ex-Bolivian President Anez Extended by Five Months, Daughter Says
05:07 GMTMahmoud Abbas' Poor Ratings 'Not Surprising', Says Official and Here's Why
04:58 GMTEXCLUSIVE: Tehran to Boost Uranium Enrichment, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Says
04:30 GMTOpposites Attract! Labrador Retriever Tries to Befriend Feisty Cat
04:18 GMTUS Delegation Discusses Migrant, Security Situation With Haitian Officials
04:13 GMTBling, Bling! US Woman Uncovers 4.38-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park
04:12 GMTPresident Duterte Says Daughter to Run in 2022 Philippines Election, Reports Suggest
03:51 GMTIranian FM: Tehran Asked US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Ahead of Nuclear Talks
03:31 GMTUS Warns Sudan That Bilateral Relations Depend on Civilian-Led Transition
03:30 GMTBepiColombo Captures Stunning First Image of Mercury During Flyby
03:10 GMTThousands Protest Against COVID-19 Health Passes Across France - Reports
02:55 GMTVoting in Qatar's First Legislative Elections Over, Female Candidates Fail to Make It
02:40 GMTConfinement Lifted in Some Parts of La Palma Island Amid Volcanic Eruption - Authorities
02:37 GMT'Distant Future': Head of Israeli Military Intel Notes Iran Won't Have Nuclear Bomb Anytime Soon
02:30 GMTChildren Born in 2020 Will Face Up to 7 Times More Extreme Climate Events - Study
01:59 GMTNYC Schools Proceed With COVID Vaccine Mandate as SCOTUS Justice Sotomayor Blocks Teachers' Appeal
01:14 GMTMarie Antoinette's Redacted Love Letters Finally Uncensored With X-Ray Tech
YesterdayIranian Foreign Minister Says Talks on Restoring Nuclear Deal to Resume in Vienna Soon