Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/cdc-us-to-decide-in-days-or-weeks-ahead-on-covid-booster-shots-for-12-15-year-olds-1091893007.html
CDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
CDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
US health authorities hope to make a decision in the coming days or weeks on COVID booster vaccines for children ages 12 to 15, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
2021-12-29T16:18+0000
2021-12-29T17:37+0000
us
cdc
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081525172_0:118:1992:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_c393d9c9bb255aa60705498fc2bfa79e.jpg
"The FDA [Food and Drug Administration] is currently looking at the issue of booster shots for those 12 to 15," Walensky said during an appearance on CNN. "Of course, the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them, and I'm hoping to have that in the days to weeks ahead."Walensky said drug makers were also studying data on COVID vaccines for children under the age of 5. "That will not be in the month ahead. But we're working hard to get there soon."US children between the ages 5 and 12 are approved so far for only primary COVID vaccine shots, made up of two Pfizer doses, and many have only begun their inoculation in recent weeks.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081525172_92:0:1900:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_11b18946ad5055e3824027985631def1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, cdc, vaccination, covid-19

CDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds

16:18 GMT 29.12.2021 (Updated: 17:37 GMT 29.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Tony DejakMichelle Krebs, 18, reacts as she is vaccinated by school nurse Jill Kuhns, Friday, June 8, 2001 a Salem High School in Salem, Ohio.
Michelle Krebs, 18, reacts as she is vaccinated by school nurse Jill Kuhns, Friday, June 8, 2001 a Salem High School in Salem, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Tony Dejak
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US health authorities hope to make a decision in the coming days or weeks on COVID booster vaccines for children ages 12 to 15, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
"The FDA [Food and Drug Administration] is currently looking at the issue of booster shots for those 12 to 15," Walensky said during an appearance on CNN. "Of course, the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them, and I'm hoping to have that in the days to weeks ahead."
Walensky said drug makers were also studying data on COVID vaccines for children under the age of 5. "That will not be in the month ahead. But we're working hard to get there soon."
US children between the ages 5 and 12 are approved so far for only primary COVID vaccine shots, made up of two Pfizer doses, and many have only begun their inoculation in recent weeks.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023
15:02 GMTSeveral Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media Group
14:55 GMTIsraeli Military Rolls Out Scenarios to Strike Iran, But Doubts Consequences
14:38 GMTIndonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video
14:20 GMTIran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
14:18 GMTWHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
14:09 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
13:48 GMTRussia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says