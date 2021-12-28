Shooter Eliminated After Killing Four, Injuring Police Officer in Colorado

The first shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. MT (midnight GMT) when the suspect killed two men and injured a woman near First Avenue and Broadway. He then changed his location, killing one person. After that, the perpetrator drove to Lakewood, killed one more victim and ran fled to a local Hyatt hotel where he wounded one of the clerks.In the end, he managed to injure an officer, before law enforcement shot him dead.It remains unclear what the shooter's motives were. An investigation is currently underway into the deadly events.
A series of shootings occurred on Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, as a man went on a killing spree, opening fire in several locations.
"There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver", Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told the press.
The first shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. MT (midnight GMT) when the suspect killed two men and injured a woman near First Avenue and Broadway. He then changed his location, killing one person. After that, the perpetrator drove to Lakewood, killed one more victim and ran fled to a local Hyatt hotel where he wounded one of the clerks.
In the end, he managed to injure an officer, before law enforcement shot him dead.
—LAKEWOOD SHOOTING—
Officers were involved in a shooting in Lakewood this evening. There are multiple scenes scattered throughout the city associated with the investigation.
One of those scenes is here at a strip mall near Colfax/Kipling.
Update on #Lakewood/#Denver shooting: 🔺At least 5 people were killed, 3 wounded in what Denver PD called a killing spree. 🔺The shooting occurred at 4 different locations - Denver 7 🔺One police officer was injured but alivepic.twitter.com/EABlherwOC