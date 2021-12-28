https://sputniknews.com/20211228/shooter-eliminated-after-killing-four-injuring-police-officer-in-colorado-1091853346.html

Shooter Eliminated After Killing Four, Injuring Police Officer in Colorado

A series of shootings occurred on Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, as a man went on a killing spree, opening fire in several locations.

The first shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. MT (midnight GMT) when the suspect killed two men and injured a woman near First Avenue and Broadway. He then changed his location, killing one person. After that, the perpetrator drove to Lakewood, killed one more victim and ran fled to a local Hyatt hotel where he wounded one of the clerks.In the end, he managed to injure an officer, before law enforcement shot him dead.It remains unclear what the shooter's motives were. An investigation is currently underway into the deadly events.

Tom One Eliminated…..great word 0

