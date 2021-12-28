https://sputniknews.com/20211228/scuffles-break-out-at-wiltshire-boxing-day-hunt---video-1091852647.html

Scuffles Break Out at Wiltshire Boxing Day Hunt - Video

Supporters and opponents of the annual Avon Vale Boxing Day Hunt clashed in southwestern England's Wiltshire County, videos shared on social media show.

Supporters and opponents of the annual Avon Vale Boxing Day Hunt clashed in southwestern England's Wiltshire County, videos shared on social media show.In one piece of footage, activists are heard shouting "shame on you" to members of the hunt on horseback as others are seen being involved in a fight with supporters.It was not immediately clear why the brawls in the village of Lacock broke out on 27 December, with a spokesman for Wiltshire Police saying in a statement on Monday that they were "aware of a planned local hunt in Lacock today (27/12)" and that "officers attended at around 11 a.m. when concerns were raised about tensions between those involved in the hunt and protesters".Lee Moon, a spokesperson for the Hunt Saboteurs Association (HSA), in turn, argued that "fox hunters' backs are against the wall and they're increasingly resorting to violence as the pressure increases".Avon Vale Hunt, for its part, made it clear that they don't know "the circumstances" of the 27 December incident and that they "do not condone violence even in the case of extreme provocation by anti-hunting protesters whose sole purpose is to antagonise those supporting a lawful activity".Despite fox hunting having been prohibited in England and Wales for sixteen years, it currently exists in a legal form known as "trail hunting". During the process, an artificial, animal-based scent is left somewhere for dogs to track it as hunters ride by the hounds' side on horseback.Campaigners, however, insist that "trail hunting" results in foxes being mutilated and sometimes killed, something they say is illegal, as animals are being hurt for entertainment.

