Congress Politicians Slam Modi Gov't for 'Denying' Future Foreign Funding to Missionaries of Charity

Senior Congress politicians on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government for "denying" foreign funding in future to Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic congregation established by Mother Teresa in 1950.

2021-12-28T12:16+0000

Senior Congress politicians on Tuesday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government for "denying" foreign funding in future to Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic congregation established by Mother Teresa in 1950.Congress MP and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in a series of tweets said: "Nothing can be more shocking than denying future foreign contributions to the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, West Bengal"."This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa who devoted her life to care for the 'poor and wretched' of India", he added.He further said: "The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) claims to have found 'some adverse inputs'".While referring to the agencies' intelligence sources about any sensitive situation, Chidambaram said the MHA should put to use its Sherlock Holmes-like skills to quell communal violence and terrorist activity, not to suppress Christian charity and humanitarian work.Sharpening the attack on the Modi government, the ex-finance minister said: "As the year 2021 ends, it is clear that the Modi government has found another target — Christians — to advance its majoritarian agenda".Another senior Congress politician and former state chief of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh also lashed out at the Modi government.The federal Home Ministry has issued a statement, saying that the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) renewal application for the Missionaries of Charity was rejected on 25 December for not meeting eligibility conditions. An FCRA license is necessary for any organisation to receive donations from abroad.The charity, for its part, also clarified on Monday evening that the organisation's FCRA registration had neither been suspended nor cancelled."We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore, as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the Foreign Currency accounts until the matter is resolved", the Missionaries of Charity said in a statement.

