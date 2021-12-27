https://sputniknews.com/20211227/saint-teresas-missionaries-of-charity-loses-indian-license-to-receive-funds-from-abroad-1091838903.html

Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad

Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad

Non-government organisations have accused the Narendra Modi government of aggressively using the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to muzzle voices related to human rights and environmental concerns. More than 15,000 organisations, mostly foreign-funded, have lost their registration in India amid the stricter FCRA since 2015.

2021-12-27T18:19+0000

2021-12-27T18:19+0000

2021-12-27T18:19+0000

catholic

roman catholic

christianity

narendra modi

mother teresa

us

conversion

foreign funding

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101871/82/1018718296_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_03f5d738a9db6e6f1cef00b352faaf60.jpg

India has refused to renew the FCRA license of the Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic congregation established by Mother Teresa in 1950, after it received adverse inputs. An FCRA license is necessary for any organisation to receive donations from abroad.In a statement, the Indian Home Ministry said that the state-owned State Bank of India had also frozen bank accounts at the charity's request.The Charity clarified on Monday evening that the FCRA registration of the organisation had neither been suspended nor cancelled."We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore, as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC (Foreign Currency) accounts until the matter is resolved", the Missionaries of Charity said. Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee, state chief of West Bengal, accused the federal government of blocking the MoC's bank accounts, leaving 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.So far in 2021, the Narendra Modi government has revoked the FCRA licenses of at least 10 organisations, including Christian evangelist groups and Islamic charities, citing violations of the rules.Nityanand Rai, India's minister of state for home, said on 21 December that the ministry had received complaints against 18 FCRA registered associations regarding alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity.The FCRA, 2010 provides a legal mechanism to deal with violations of FCRA provisions. The mechanism includes audits of accounts of NGOs, inspections of their accounts and records, verification of their on-field activities, and so on.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

catholic, roman catholic, christianity, narendra modi, mother teresa, us, conversion, foreign funding, india