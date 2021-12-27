Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211227/saint-teresas-missionaries-of-charity-loses-indian-license-to-receive-funds-from-abroad-1091838903.html
Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad
Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad
Non-government organisations have accused the Narendra Modi government of aggressively using the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to muzzle voices related to human rights and environmental concerns. More than 15,000 organisations, mostly foreign-funded, have lost their registration in India amid the stricter FCRA since 2015.
2021-12-27T18:19+0000
2021-12-27T18:19+0000
catholic
roman catholic
christianity
narendra modi
mother teresa
us
conversion
foreign funding
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101871/82/1018718296_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_03f5d738a9db6e6f1cef00b352faaf60.jpg
India has refused to renew the FCRA license of the Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic congregation established by Mother Teresa in 1950, after it received adverse inputs. An FCRA license is necessary for any organisation to receive donations from abroad.In a statement, the Indian Home Ministry said that the state-owned State Bank of India had also frozen bank accounts at the charity's request.The Charity clarified on Monday evening that the FCRA registration of the organisation had neither been suspended nor cancelled."We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore, as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC (Foreign Currency) accounts until the matter is resolved", the Missionaries of Charity said. Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee, state chief of West Bengal, accused the federal government of blocking the MoC's bank accounts, leaving 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.So far in 2021, the Narendra Modi government has revoked the FCRA licenses of at least 10 organisations, including Christian evangelist groups and Islamic charities, citing violations of the rules.Nityanand Rai, India's minister of state for home, said on 21 December that the ministry had received complaints against 18 FCRA registered associations regarding alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity.The FCRA, 2010 provides a legal mechanism to deal with violations of FCRA provisions. The mechanism includes audits of accounts of NGOs, inspections of their accounts and records, verification of their on-field activities, and so on.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101871/82/1018718296_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_f68339888952bbce6956d189fcbf380e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
catholic, roman catholic, christianity, narendra modi, mother teresa, us, conversion, foreign funding, india

Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad

18:19 GMT 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas DasNuns of Missionaries of Charity sing a hymn as a portrait of Mother Teresa hangs from a balcony during a congregation to mark her death anniversary in Kolkata, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2011
Nuns of Missionaries of Charity sing a hymn as a portrait of Mother Teresa hangs from a balcony during a congregation to mark her death anniversary in Kolkata, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas Das
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Non-government organisations have accused the Narendra Modi government of aggressively using the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to muzzle voices related to human rights and environmental concerns. More than 15,000 organisations, mostly foreign-funded, have lost their registration in India amid the stricter FCRA since 2015.
India has refused to renew the FCRA license of the Missionaries of Charity, a Catholic congregation established by Mother Teresa in 1950, after it received adverse inputs. An FCRA license is necessary for any organisation to receive donations from abroad.
In a statement, the Indian Home Ministry said that the state-owned State Bank of India had also frozen bank accounts at the charity's request.

"While considering the Missionaries of Charity's (MoC) renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved", the ministry said on Monday.

The Charity clarified on Monday evening that the FCRA registration of the organisation had neither been suspended nor cancelled.
"We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore, as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC (Foreign Currency) accounts until the matter is resolved", the Missionaries of Charity said.
Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee, state chief of West Bengal, accused the federal government of blocking the MoC's bank accounts, leaving 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.
So far in 2021, the Narendra Modi government has revoked the FCRA licenses of at least 10 organisations, including Christian evangelist groups and Islamic charities, citing violations of the rules.
Nityanand Rai, India's minister of state for home, said on 21 December that the ministry had received complaints against 18 FCRA registered associations regarding alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity.
The FCRA, 2010 provides a legal mechanism to deal with violations of FCRA provisions. The mechanism includes audits of accounts of NGOs, inspections of their accounts and records, verification of their on-field activities, and so on.
2100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMT'Meet Barnaby Joyce': Amber Heard Names Dog After Australian Government Minister
18:52 GMTIran Says Soleimani Killing ‘True Example of State Terrorism’ as Assassination Anniversary Nears
18:24 GMTIsrael Ready to Act Alone to Prevent Nuclear Iran, Foreign Minister Says
18:19 GMTSaint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity Loses Indian License to Receive Funds From Abroad
18:16 GMT'They Are Going to Eat Each Other': Scientists Reveal What Horrors Could Befall Planetary Colonies
17:51 GMTBiden: US Mobilising Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals
17:44 GMTIndian Gov’t May Opt for Mixing of Vaccines in Booster Dose
17:30 GMTSomali Opposition Plans to Block Roads Leading to Presidential Residence, Reports Say
17:27 GMT'Curfew at Night, Rallies During the Day': BJP Member Slams Own Party for Double Standards on COVID
17:09 GMTWhite House Pandemic Adviser Reporteldy Suggests US Public Cancel New Year's Eve Parties
16:56 GMTNo New COVID Restrictions Before New Year, British Government Says
16:36 GMTJoe Biden Participates in COVID Response Team Call With US Governors
16:29 GMTBiden Signs $768 Bln Defence Bill With $7 Bln for EU Deterrence and $300 Mln for Ukraine Aid
16:28 GMT'Retrogressive Thinking is Danger for Pakistan': Islamabad Slams Taliban's New Restrictions on Women
15:59 GMTRussian FM Lavrov and WHO Chief Tedros Discuss Registration of COVID Vaccine Sputnik V
15:43 GMTRussian Defence Ministry: NATO Preparing for Large-Scale High-Intensity Conflict With Moscow
15:35 GMTManchester City Favourites to Claim Maiden UEFA Champions League Title in 2022, Bookmakers Say
15:29 GMTUkraine’s Former Prime Minister Reveals ‘European’ Gas Kiev Has Been Buying is Actually Russian
15:22 GMTUSAID Running Out of Money for Biden's Pledge to Help Vaccinate World, Reports Say
15:16 GMTRussia's Anti-COVID Drug Can Tackle Delta & Omicron Variants, Medication's Developer Says