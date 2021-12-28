https://sputniknews.com/20211228/cbp-deletes-tweet-about-arrest-of-alleged-terrorist-over-sensitive-information---report-1091870446.html

CBP Deletes Tweet About Arrest of Alleged Terrorist Over 'Sensitive Information' - Report

CBP Deletes Tweet About Arrest of Alleged Terrorist Over 'Sensitive Information' - Report

On December 20, a CBP Chief Patrol Agent from the Yuma Sector of the border reportedly tweeted that the authorities in the sector had "apprehended a potential... 28.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-28T23:11+0000

2021-12-28T23:11+0000

2021-12-28T23:11+0000

us-mexico border

us

border

terrorists

us customs and border protection (cbp)

southern border

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091870616_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b501c767c58b9839206c87efa94233f.jpg

A tweet by a top Border Patrol official identifying a "potential terrorist" apprehended at the US-Mexico border has been removed, Fox News reported on Tuesday.The post included "law enforcement sensitive information", "violating agency protocols," the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reportedly stated.According to the commissioner, the agency is continuing to investigate the incident in accordance with its usual procedures."This may include referral, if appropriate, to other relevant law enforcement entities for further investigation and a custody determination," Miranda added.It is not clear when the tweet was deleted but Saudi Arabia's embassy in the US also posted a statement regarding the incident, saying that the man apprehended was not a Saudi citizen.According to Fox, which provided a screenshot of the deleted post which contained photos of the abovementioned migrant, he appeared to be wearing a jacket with an American flag patch and another with the words "Central Oneida County Volunteer" embroidered on it. The man, whose identity has not been revealed, reportedly had no affiliation with the New York-based organization, according to Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps Chief Thomas Meyers, cited by the outlet. The group reportedly has no idea who the man is or how he got one of the jackets, which are outdated compared to the current version used by the ambulance service.Meanwhile, Ranking Member on the Homeland Security Committee, Rep. John Katko of New York issued a statement regarding the incident, stressing that the country is "undoubtedly experiencing a nationwide crisis."Moreover, the representative and his fellow Republican colleagues questioned in November why the Department of Homeland Security has classified certain information as "Law Enforcement Sensitive," such as the number of migrants on terror watchlists.Since the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year, the US Border Patrol has caught at least four migrants whose names match those on the terror watch list, according to reports. Many politicians fear that the actual number could be higher, given the massive influx of migrants to the southern border, which saw over 1.7 million encounters in the past year.

vot tak Standard zio-media hype. Oooo, an ARAB looking guy tried to enter the sacred israeli colony illegally. Ramp up the hysteria. Thumbs down, limbaugh wannabee. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us-mexico border, us, border, terrorists, us customs and border protection (cbp), southern border