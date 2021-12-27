https://sputniknews.com/20211227/revenge-porn-offences-skyrocket-during-covid-pandemic-targeting-victims-young-as-ten-1091828576.html

Revenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'

Revenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen reports of revenge porn skyrocket, with the number of offences growing by 329 per cent over a 13-month period in London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

2021-12-27T08:39+0000

2021-12-27T08:39+0000

2021-12-27T08:39+0000

revenge porn

uk

metropolitan police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/18/1077511809_0:78:1920:1158_1920x0_80_0_0_08c6fe8c820f8ab97b1946475de64f90.jpg

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen reports of revenge porn skyrocket, with the number of offences growing by 329 percent over a 13-month period in London. According to new data, revealed by the Metropolitan Police through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request and reported by the Daily Mail, some victims were as young as ten.The overall number of revenge porn incidents had risen by 698 between 1 October 2020 and 31 October 2021. Reports of female victims of the offence have surged by a total of 572 cases as compared to 177 reports last year. In the case of male victims, the increase was by 162.Figures show that compared to the year 2020, the number of victims aged between 10 and 17 has quadrupled.This comes as South West Grid for Learning (SWGfL), a UK charity that has been working with schools and other organisations to protect children online and who operate a Revenge Porn Helpline, witnessed cases double last year.The charity warned that incident show “no signs of slowing down” as it released their five-year report covering the period between 2015 – 2020.Cases of “sextortion”, or webcam blackmail, where criminals use fake identities to befriend victims online, subsequently persuading them to perform sexual acts, had tripled last year.She clarified that as the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it measures introduced to curb its spread, people were encouraged to work from home and generally stay home more.Such cases are hardly new in themselves and had been steadily increasing for the last five years, according to experts citing police records.In 2015 just 288 image abuse cases had been registers, but in the period from 2019 to 2020 the growth was by 164 more cases.In the UK, revenge porn laws came into effect in 2015, with the criminal offence in question classified in Section 33 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act. If you are accused of revenge porn and found guilty of the criminal offence, you could face a sentence of up to two years in prison.It states that it is a criminal offence for a person to: “disclose a private sexual photograph or film if the disclosure is made (a) without the consent of the individual who appears, and (b) with the intention of causing that individual distress.”Those found guilty of intentionally sharing sexually explicit images of an individual without their consent both on and offline could face up to two years in prison.This also includes images shared via text message, email, on a website or via physical distribution.

https://sputniknews.com/20200506/tonnes-of-intimate-photos-emerge-online-as-revenge-porn-rises-across-europe--1079219681.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

revenge porn, uk, metropolitan police