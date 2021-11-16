https://sputniknews.com/20211116/mayor-of-maryland-town-arrested-charged-with-over-50-counts-of-distributing-revenge-porn-1090762283.html

Mayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn

The mayor of a small Maryland town has been accused of more than 50 separate incidents of pretending to be a woman to distribute nude images of her online ... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

Andrew Bradshaw, the mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, was charged on Monday with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn targeting a former romantic partner, the office of Maryland’s state prosecutor announced on Monday.According to the filing in the Dorchester County Circuit Court, Bradshaw, 32, created a variety of accounts on Reddit in order to post a variety of nude images of a former romantic partner of his across several different categories of sexual fetish, giving them captions that included sexually explicit language and racial epithets. The accounts, the filing notes, were all variants of the victim’s name, suggesting to other users that she was the one posting them.The filing states that the victim reached out to law enforcement in May 2021 after discovering the images online while she was traveling outside of Maryland. She said the images were distributed without her knowledge or consent. Upon investigation, police said the IP addresses of the posts in question were all for the address of Bradshaw’s home in Cambridge.According to the city’s website, Bradshaw became the youngest mayor in Cambridge’s history when he was elected in January 2021. He is a lifelong resident of the city of 12,000, which is known widely for its Hyatt Regency resort on the Chesapeake Bay, which several US presidents have used for political retreats.David Deutsch, Cambridge’s acting city manager, told the Baltimore Sun that the city’s commissioners would soon be meeting with the city attorney about whether or not Bradshaw can or will remain the city’s mayor.

